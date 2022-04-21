A kind woman has been seen playing the game of chess with prison inmates after she visited them recently

The lady identified as Tris-Ann Richards said she purposely went to the prison to identify with the inmates and cheer them up

The prisoners were seen playing with much happiness even as they said they were glad that the lady came

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A heartwarming photo of prisoners playing the game of chess is currently making the rounds on the internet.

The photo shows a lady named Tris-Ann Richards teaching the inmates how to play the game of chess during a visit to the prison.

Tris-Ann Richards plays chess with the inmates. Photo credit: @3ssAnn

Source: UGC

We are happy you came

The inmates were obviously highly elated by the kind visit as they were seen playing in their numbers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

They said if Tris-Ann had not visited, they would be fighting among themselves instead of playing.

Sharing the story on Twitter, Tris-Ann wrote:

"I visited the prison to teach chess. It was such a life-changing experience! It almost brought me to tears . They were so excited and eager to learn. "If you didn't come today we would be fighting, now we have chess and everyone is getting along"- inmate."

See her tweet below:

Twitter users react

Her tweet generated some reactions from members of the public. Here are a few of them:

@De_realkings said:

"I need to learn this game... Like seriously.. I just love the game bt don't know how to go about it."

@Majestic_Iyke said:

"God bless you dear. I'd love to go with you any other time, and also support the movement."

@Adeshinaomoba1 remarked:

"What you wrote just now, make me remember 2020. It's was a brutal year for me! However prison can never be like home."

Obi Cubana Offers Scholarship, Job in Any of His Companies to viral pure water seller

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Emeka Jeremiah, the young hawker who went viral days ago for his kind gesture to inmates has a reason to smile and may never hawk again, has Nigerian businessman has offered him a university scholarship and employment.

The bottled water hawker had become an internet sensation after a video of him sharing his money with inmates in a correctional service vehicle in Ajah, Lagos went viral.

That singular act saw the young man receive financial donations running into thousands that his bank had to flag his student account.

Source: YEN.com.gh