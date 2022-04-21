A Nigerian man, Azeez Ismail, said when he started picking scrap metals as a business, his family frowned against it

The community where he relocated for the business tagged him as a mad man and had to report him to government officials

As soon as Azeez became successful as a scrap metal collector, people who considered him dirty started associating with him

A man who became a millionaire by collecting scrap metals and selling them said people thought he was mad.

In a video interview by SOJULOORE TV, he said his community had to ostracise him because they thought he was mentally unstable.

The man said people thought he was a mad person. Photo source: YouTube/SOJULOORE TV

Azeez added that he was beaten sore despite the fact he never did anything bad. He showed the mark he sustained from the incident.

How he started the business

The man said he spent an early part of his life in Abuja and had to relocate back home when his parents said he is too far away.

At home, he saw scavengers picking scraps and asked them about the usefulness of scouting for rust metals.

When they told him about how they sell them out, the business caught his attention. Despite how lucrative the business could be, his father kicked against it.

He struck gold

The man said that even when the company he was selling the metals to asked them to hold off bringing scraps, he started making a big pile of the wastes. At this point, many people in the business had switched to other ways of making money.

When he finally sold the pile, it was worth so much he did not believe how much he was paid by the company. It was like a dream come true for him.

Watch the video interview below:

