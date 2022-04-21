Video Of Lady Deeply Attached To A Man Withdrawing Money From ATM Heaps Reactions Online
- A video has shown a young lady 'madly' attached to a man who was withdrawing money from an ATM like a glue
- Although many have concluded that the lady was interested in the money, it appears to be possible that something else was going on
- YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and put together some of the interesting thoughts shared
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Ghanaians appear to be losing their minds over a rather hilarious video of a man who was seen trying to withdraw money at the ATM because of a lady that was spotted beside him.
In the video that is heaping massive reactions on the Instagram handle of Ghkwaku, the lady appeared so attached to the man, making every attempt to catch a glimpse of every digit he pressed and all the moves he made.
Mama, will any lady agree to marry me - Boy asks mother; complains about the shape of his head in hilarious video
It seemed to many as though her action was because she was extremely interested in the money that was being withdrawn but it should be stated that it could possibly be the case that she was a stranger helping the gentleman with the process.
What Ghanaians had to say about the video:
YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and gathered some of the rib-cracking statements that were made regarding the footage.
Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news
nanakojo_opoku, for instance, said:
Some of us don’t have ATM card but when they see us at the momo vendors that’s when we realize that we have kingdoms and empires eeii
thomas.ntiamoah indicated:
They can even apologize for something they have not done, like baby sorry for shouting on you next week
maputo_inthe_mix mentioned:
Where you there when he hanged her left leg like a horse in growly accident
See the video below:
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh