A video has shown a young lady 'madly' attached to a man who was withdrawing money from an ATM like a glue

Although many have concluded that the lady was interested in the money, it appears to be possible that something else was going on

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and put together some of the interesting thoughts shared

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians appear to be losing their minds over a rather hilarious video of a man who was seen trying to withdraw money at the ATM because of a lady that was spotted beside him.

In the video that is heaping massive reactions on the Instagram handle of Ghkwaku, the lady appeared so attached to the man, making every attempt to catch a glimpse of every digit he pressed and all the moves he made.

It seemed to many as though her action was because she was extremely interested in the money that was being withdrawn but it should be stated that it could possibly be the case that she was a stranger helping the gentleman with the process.

Collage of couple at ATM & man laughing Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelto via Getty Images; @ghkwaku via Instagram

Source: UGC

What Ghanaians had to say about the video:

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and gathered some of the rib-cracking statements that were made regarding the footage.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

nanakojo_opoku, for instance, said:

Some of us don’t have ATM card but when they see us at the momo vendors that’s when we realize that we have kingdoms and empires eeii

thomas.ntiamoah indicated:

They can even apologize for something they have not done, like baby sorry for shouting on you next week

maputo_inthe_mix mentioned:

Where you there when he hanged her left leg like a horse in growly accident

See the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh