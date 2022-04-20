Abena Korkor has taken to social media to flaunt her pretty mother who is a year older today, April 20, 2022

The occasion for posting her mother on social media was one met wholeheartedly by her teeming followership

Not long ago, the socialite shared a photo of herself and lovely mother as they stepped out to go shopping

Outspoken Ghanaian socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo, famed for her raunchy videos and photos on social media has flaunted her pretty mum on the occasion of her birthday.

Today, April 20, 2022, marks the birthday of the socialite's mother's birthday and she could not keep calm about the blessings of God upon her.

In a number of photos and videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor shared a showcased her mother who was seen seated in front of what looked like a board in a photo studio.

Abena Korkor's mother believed to be called Judith was seen wearing a white dress which symbolises celebration.

The controversial socialite's mother was clad in an expensive-looking lace dress and complimented her outfit with a pair of white shoes.

Madam Judith did not have any makeup on as she chose to show off her natural beauty for all to see.

After posting the photos and videos, Abena Korkor captioned one of them:

"My friend, my rock and my strength, today I celebrate you. You have never given up on me. You constantly show me love even if my actions may be disappointing. God bless and establish you on your 63rd birthday. I love you, @[100063613974913:Judith Ababio] Judith Owusua Ababio aka Opayin , Adjoa Chips, Judy Juuu!"

Fans React To Abena Korkor's post

Many fans and followers of Abena Korkor took to the comment section to shower birthday blessings upon her.

sheila_awin came in with the comment:

"Have birthday to your mom"

abigailansu28 wrote:

"Happy birthday mummy"

abenaohenegyan also commented:

"Wishing mummy a glorious birthday. Long life in good health be her portion. May she stay blessed always"

real_big_boss1 noted:

"Long life with prosperity mama"

Abena Korkor Flaunts Beautiful Mother On Social Media As They Go Shopping Together

Nana Abena Korkor Addo earlier flaunted her mother in a rare photo she shared on her Instagram page ahead of the Easter holidays.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abena was seen beaming with smiles as she posed in a photo with her biological mother.

According to the former Media Generale staff, they were stepping into town and heading for the market to do some shopping.

