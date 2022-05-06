A man has become a viral sensation on social media after a video of him in an interesting yellow design surfaced online

In the now-trending clip, the young man shows off his white and yellow outfit which features a half tuxedo

Many social media users have reacted with amusement to the style with some even going as far as rating the outfit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the bid to stand out from the crowd, people tend to get creative with how they look, especially when it comes to their outfits.

Well, this appears to be the case for a young man currently trending online.

The video of the man in half tuxedo has gone viral online. Credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

In a video shared by @krakshq, a man is seen sporting a vibrant yellow and white ensemble.

The satin look featured a half-tuxedo which he wore over a white shirt and a yellow bowtie.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He rocked a pair of pants which matched the colour of his half-tux.

Check out the video below:

Social media users rate his outfit on a scale of 1-10

chef_fregz:

"100 sef"

_ayda_peters_:

"200/10. Bros went above and beyond."

nhaomiestephens:

"This one na Power Rangers Pro max."

foodstuffnigeria:

"This drip has been compromised. I repeat, This drip has been compromised."

jadesolawms:

"What drip? I see no drip."

omas_pee29:

"In 5years time he would regret ever thinking there was something cool about this outfit."

slimjade_:

"The concept is amazing. The material is wrong."

so__nia__:

"He’s very fine ooo but I’m trying to understand the design. Please explain if u understand abeg."

nubian_queen022:

"Pele flower boy."

Fashion or madness: Man shows off Louis Vuitton bag transformed into a jacket

High-end brand, Louis Vuitton, has over the years, catered to the fashion needs of people in love with luxury. And their items do not come cheap.

Perhaps, this explains why some people are making sure they get to enjoy their money's worth as much as possible.

Like turning one's duffle bag into a jacket, as reported earlier by Nigeria's number one news site, Legit.ng.

E be like graduation cap: Nigerians hilariously nickname man's unique hairstyle

When it comes to how creatively crazy some people get in the name of fashion and style, it appears there are no limits.

A case in point is a video currently trending which shows a man with an interesting hairstyle.

In the video posted on Instagram by Gossipmill TV, the man is seen rocking what appears to be a structured hairstyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh