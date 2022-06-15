A Nigerian lady has elicited reactions from social media users after a video of her singing beautifully went viral

The talented lady who many persons noted sang like Mavin act Ayra Starr gave a rendition of the singer's verses in the hit song Overd * ose

* She pitched her voice, increased and decreased tempo, and gesticulated as she sang the song with passion

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nigerians are calling for Mavin boss Don Jazzy to look the way of a young lady and get her on to his record label after a video of her singing in a fine manner surfaced on the net.

The unidentified young lady backed an uncemented building as she performed Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr's verses in Mavin's hit song Overd*ose.

The lady sang with no backup. Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline, @ayrastarr

Source: UGC

In a short video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the lady sang with passion and gesticulated like a professional singer.

Her voice sounded so beautiful and thrilling to listen to.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Social media users thought she sang exactly like the 20-year-old Ayra Starr, while some trolled how she erroneously voiced some lines in the song.

The video has amassed over 40k likes as of time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@diva__ella said:

"Nigeria is actually a country filled with so many talents but the government system and lack of sponsorship is k!ll!ng and hiding it all"

@supamario__ said:

"People wey actually get Bitcoin for wallet no dey sing this song. Na bad news say Bitcoin dey wallet like this !"

@ukpanahrosemary said:

"I am rolling I don’t even know if to do awwww because what?"

@joy.sagoe20 said:

"Na ascent she take dey sing the song oh but she be get voice normally."

@akodu_jr said:

"Her voice is so amazing buh which one be "bishcoin dey my wallet like this, wetin be bishcoin?"

Talented Boys Show Off Energy-Filled Dance Moves Around Adults In Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that three young boys became the center of attention during a donation to children at The Potter's Village at Dodowa in the Greater Region of Ghana.

According to the blogger Sammykaymedia, Max International Ghana donated several items to the charity home.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram page, the boys took turns in entertaining the kids and adults gathered at the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng