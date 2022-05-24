Three young boys delighted people during a donation to children at The Potter's Village at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana

The talented boys hit the dance floor to show off their amazing and energy-filled dance moves to adults and the kids, which earned them applause

Their video, which was uploaded on Instagram by the blogger Sammykaymedia, has gained a few reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Three young boys became the center of attention during a donation to children at The Potter's Village at Dodowa in the Greater Region of Ghana.

According to the blogger Sammykaymedia, Max International Ghana donated several items to the charity home.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram page, the boys took turns in entertaining the kids and adults gathered at the occasion.

Photos of talented boys showing their dance moves. Source: Sammykaymedia

Source: Instagram

The first boy who took the dance floor, where he displayed his skills to the adults and children, received applause.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His mate immediately hit the dance floor to show off his leg and his hand moves right after him. The video ended before the third boy could show off what he's got in him to the world.

People who saw the clip online praised the youngsters for their talents.

Benblaynewsdotcom said:

''Yeah Sammy, they dance 10x than you oo or we should hold a battle.''

Ladyl.ara reacted with emojis

Watch the video below:

Man Steals Limelight with His Intense Dance Moves at Wedding Reception

YEN.com.gh previously reported that there's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

A young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he shakes his moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

Ghanaian Lady Dancing with Intense Energy at Wedding Reception

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a plus-size woman stole the show at the wedding reception of a couple with her energy-filled and impressive dance moves, becoming the joy and life of the occasion.

The woman, surrounded by wedding guests, including the groomsmen, had taken over the dance floor as she confidently displayed her leg works with intense energy.

In a video widely circulated online, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the plus-size woman whose identity was not shared along with the clip, sported an outfit with bright colours.

Source: YEN.com.gh