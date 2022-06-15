A pretty young lady named Paulina failed to outshine sensational TikToker Bhadie Kelly in a dance challenge

Despite being heavily endowed, Bhadie Kelly still outperformed the lady in the clip that has raked in over 100,000 views

Many netizens who watched the clip said they still think Kelly finished well compared to the lady

A pretty young lady named Paulina who is heavily endowed failed to dethrone sensational Togolese TikToker Bhadie Kelly as the reigning queen in a video dance challenge.

In the clip seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of NWE, the Angolan lady failed to excite despite being curvier than Kelly.

Bhadie Kelly took the first turn as she showed off her dance moves before the lady tried to outshine her.

Photos of Bhadie Kelly and Paulina.

Source: Instagram

The two ladies were placed side by side in the exciting video that has raked in over 100, 000 views at the time of this publication.

Many who watched the clip said they still think Kelly is the best and outperformed her contender.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reacts to clip

Tamsalut said:

''Team Togo.''

Lafalaisedionn commented:

''Kelly till the end.''

Carahsvibes said:

''They can’t let her trend in peace?''

Nesufu commented:

''Paulina isn’t doing anything sadly but letting her nyash speak for her, I wanted to see the dance challenge lol they’re both beautiful queens .''

