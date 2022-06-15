A young man, Efo Banks, has left many reeling with laughter after a video in which he attempts to challenge TikToker Bhadie Kelly emerged

In the clip, the young man sported a tight female top with thin straps over tight jeans as he showed off his dance moves

The video, reposted by the blogger Zionfelix on Instagram, has elicited rib-cracking comments from netizens

A content creator named Efo Banks has caused a frenzy after a video in which he attempts to challenge sensational TikToker Bhadie Kelly emerged.

In the clip seen by YEN.com.gh on his Instagram page, the young man sported a tight female top with thin straps over tight jeans as he delivered his dance moves.

Efo Banks reproduced his version of the viral dance videos of Bhadie Kelly as he moved his body like her.

Photos of Efo Banks and Bhadie Kelly. Source: Efobanks/Bhadie Kelly

Source: Instagram

Sharing the clip on his Instagram page, where he has almost 100,000 viewers, he said:

''Let me end this challenge.''

The video was reposted by the blogger Zionfelix, which has raked in over 90,000 views at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh selected some of the reactions under Zionfelix's post.

Ghanaians react to video

Livingston_flick

''I’m so happy she has made all those banku girls on TikTok shut up. Ahba we taya dem all.''

Skincare_havengh commented:

''It's the seriousness for me.''

Banks_rays_of_shades said:

''Nothing is shaking why.''

Abynahdollars commented:

''He was on track though with the last shaking.''

Vivianamissah7 said:

''This country called Ghana we follow anything we see.''

Source: YEN.com.gh