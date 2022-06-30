A 23-year-old woman took on the remarkable challenge of helping raise 34 children who had been previously abandoned or orphaned

Tusa first adopted a child at the age of 19 and informed authorities in Malawi, and has grown her family over the years

She devotes all her time to caring for them on a daily basis in her small home and hopes to one day house them in a hostel

Motherhood is a choice you make every day, to put someone else's happiness and well-being ahead of your own, to teach the hard lessons, and to do the right thing. A young woman amazed many by sharing how at just 23 years old, she is helping raise 34 children.

A video of her introducing the many little ones was shared on Facebook by STUDENTbible. In the clip, the lady, identified as Tusa, is seen holding a little child and walking out the room as a whole row of children follow her.

A young lady named Tusa has devoted her life to caring for children in need. Image: STUDENTbible/Facebook

The video also reveals where the children sleep and that she houses children who have been abandoned or orphaned, as well as teen mothers. Every child has their own day for special attention from Tusa, but she interacts with them all daily.

She first adopted a child at the age of 19, having informed authorities in Malawi. Since then, her family has grown, with police sometimes bringing her children in need of shelter.

She has the help of other nannies and her older children when it comes to chores. Before getting everyone into bed at 7pm, Tusa will prepare things the children might need at night. The video also shows the family cramped up in the small house as they go to bed.

Having been a homeless single mother herself, Tusa says she provides education, empowerment and skills. Her work is truly admirable. Tusa’s dream is to one day build a hostel to give the kids extra space and provide shelter for others.

Netizens were taken aback by her dedication to offering these children a better chance at life. Check out some of the comments on the Facebook post:

Erin Ackley responded:

“What a selfless amazing woman. I can’t even imagine. Truly beautiful.”

Fran Kirkby commented:

“Wow, amazing. I don't know how she does it. Well done to her looking after all those kids. An incredible selfless lady. Well done. Wish she had more help and support.”

Jenny Westerman replied:

“She is truly an angel, those kids' saving grace! They will forever be grateful. People like her are rare these days! ❤❤”

Corrin Gilchrist wrote:

“What an absolutely incredible woman taking in all those children. They will be forever grateful to her for what she's doing for them. I truly hope her dream of opening her own orphanage to give them more space comes true.”

