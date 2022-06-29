A Ghanaian lady living with a disability is beseeching the general public to help her with her plight as she is barely able to make ends meet

The daughter of the woman who spoke to YEN.com.gh on her behalf said her mother has been living with disability for 40 years . Lack of funds is their primary challenge

. The woman who lives in a one-bedroom apartment in Takoradi, aside from her financial woes, has to deal with frequent flooding of her home

A Ghanaian woman who is unable to walk is pleading for help from Ghanaians. The daughter of Madame Araba Poma spoke on behalf of her and narrated the ordeal her mother goes through daily.

She said the woman has been disabled for 40 years. Aside from that, money has been one of their biggest challenges, as Madame Poma does not do any work to earn a living.

Photo: Araba Poma Source: WhatsApp

Source: UGC

Poma suffered polio when she was three years old, a condition that rendered her paralyzed. Poliomyelitis is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. The virus spreads from person to person and can infect a person's spinal cord, causing paralysis.

The lady said Poma used to sell oranges, but her stall got demolished, and she has since been unable to continue the business.

The young lady tries to support her mother with the meagre salary she earns, but it is not enough to sustain them both.

The disabled woman lives in a one-bedroom apartment in Takoradi. Poma's daughter says where her mother lives easily gets flooded, so whenever the rain comes pouring, the poor lady gets into trouble and has to sweep the water out from her room herself, despite her inability to walk.

She crawls on the floor with a broom and sweeps out the flood water. Madame Poma's situation is an unfortunate one.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, Poma's daughter spoke about what she does for a living to support her:

I'm a nurse ooo but brother.... what Ghanaian nurses earn is not encouraging at all. People see us to be earning a lot monthly but that's not true

The family pleads with the general public to help them in any way possible. The young woman mentioned that Poma is very hardworking, so they would be very grateful if she could get funding to set up a business.

Individuals willing to help the family can contact them on 0272358621.

Source: YEN.com.gh