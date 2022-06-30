An aged woman who has been neglected by her children to fend for herself has gotten help from some kindhearted individuals

The elderly mother was spotted by a young lady by the roadside as she sat there eating kenkey. She roams the streets gathering pure water rubbers for a living

Afi Antonio, who took the video, shared it on social media, trying to get help from individuals who could help the woman. Her efforts have bared fruits as the elderly mother has gotten help

An old Ghanaian lady has had to fend for herself despite being 80 years of age because her four sons cannot take care of her. She has to make a living any way she can. So she roams the streets gathering pure water rubbers.

One faithful day whiles sitting by the side of the road eating, a lady chanced upon her and was taken back by the poor state in which the woman was.

She decided to speak to her. The older woman narrated how she tries to make a living because her sons don't have the capacity to take care of her.

Afi Antonio took a video of the woman while she was sharing her story and shared it on Facebook. She solicited help on behalf of the poor woman. Peeps saw the video and were touched. Individuals from Facebook decided to help the woman.

Afi and Sophie, a lady who reached out after seeing the video, visited the woman and met her sons. The lady's sons said they were unemployed and unable to take care of their mum.

According to Afi, one of the sons who is into construction is pleading to the public for job opportunities. The individuals promised the lady upkeep money and pledged to buy her whatever she needed. Afi gave the old lady some money, including contributions made by other people before leaving.

Afi is still soliciting help for the elderly mother. She shared some contact info the public can use to reach out to her. 0246827858 is the number she made available.

