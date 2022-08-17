Baizire Jean Marie is a nonagenarian who has never been in love before, nor has he had children outside wedlock

What baffles people about the man's story is that he doesn't suffer any form of physical or mental challenge

Some persons in Baizire's community who relate closely with him speculate that his case may be a spiritual one as they can't place their hands around it

A 90-year-old man identified as Baizire Jean Marie has stated that he is still very much single.

Afrimax English visited the man's village and did an interview with him, where he revealed his relationship woes.

Baizire has never been in a relationship. Photo Credit: YouTube/Afrimax English

Baizire told the media outlet that his last educational level was primary 5, which he said has not been beneficial to him.

He said that he has lived in the village all his life and has never been in a relationship or had a child out of wedlock.

"I am called Baizire Jean Marie. I am 90 years of age. I have been living in this village for my whole life and have never got married and never met any woman. That means, I am still single."

Baizire does not have any physical or mental challenge that would make ladies shy away from him. The old man relies on relatives and family members for his food and upkeep as he doesn't earn a living.

His village people who spoke with Afrimax said they suspect he may have a spiritual problem.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Lorie Logan said:

"Bless his heart a 90 year old vir*gin. He did very well with abstinence."

Christine Achieng said:

"He is strong and hi still pushing may he live long more than 100yrs."

julia herbet said:

"Africa we believe too much in witchcraft and supernatural powers.. it's just him maybe he is shy to approach a woman."

jumoke Aladese said:

"God bless him he looks very good for his age, there is nothing wrong being single , he has a lot of love and support from his family. I pray he will get more help."

