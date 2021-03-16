A Ghanaian dad and reverend named Eric N Asare has successfully sponsored all his 4 kids through university by sacrificing his own degree

It began when the kindhearted father's chance of pursuing his degree clashed with his firstborn's opportunity to go to JHS and the father dropped his

Three of the children have obtained their first degrees with the fourth child currently studying to bag his

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rev. Eric N Asare, a Ghanaian pastor and father of four has succeeded in sending all his four children to university after sacrificing his own ambition to obtain a degree.

According to a narration by one of the four children, Edward Asare, the benevolent father had the opportunity to pursue his degree when the firstborn also needed to go to junior high school.

Due to the clash, the kindhearted father decided to forgo his own ambition to see to it that the firstborn, who was closely followed by her other siblings, continued her education.

Rev. Eric N Asare and all four children Credit: LinkedIn, Edward Asare

Source: UGC

"Unknown to us, he had planned to send all of us to Accra for better education. Competing for good schools in the village (no light, no network) is not that easy," Edward mentions.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From that moment on, Rev Asare stopped going to the school and dedicated all his money to his progeny because each academic year, he had to pay the fees for all his children.

What the children achieved

Gloria Mateko Asare went to Accra Girls and then KNUST (BA) and UG (MA).

Edward Asare went to Accra Academy after which he attended UG (BA)

Benedict Asare finished Pope John and went to UG afterwards

Richmond Asare completed Oreily SHS and is currently at GTUC (BSc)

Ghanaian Doctor & Minister Yaw Perbi with his wife have 7 Children Together; Narrate how they did it

In another interesting report, Ghanaian medical doctor who doubles as a minister of the gospel is, together with his family, winning the admiration of numerous social media users.

Dr Yaw Perbi and his beautiful wife have been able to have seven individual children, which according to them was what they planned and worked towards.

The story has impressed many particularly because it is considered difficult to raise young ones in today's generation given the extensive financial and emotional demands they require.

Source: YEN.com.gh