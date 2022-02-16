A landlord and neighbour showed a lady identified as Esther Kamusy love during the 2022 Valentine's Day

The grateful lady posted the pictures of her gifts on social media in reaction to a poll by Legit.ng asking people to share what they got for Val

The gifts shown off by the lady are quite interesting and they include rice, 2 loaves of bread, and a bottle of vegetable oil

A lady has come to social media to show off the interesting Valentine gifts she got from her landlord and neighbour.

The lady identified as Esther Kamusy got 2 loaves of bread, a bottle of vegetable oil, and a measure of rice.

She shared the photos of the items on Facebook while responding to a poll by Legit.ng asking people to share what they got as Valentine gifts.

Esther showed off her gifts on Facebook. Photo credit: Esther Kamusy

God bless my neighbour and landlord

The lady prayed that God blesses her landlord and neighbour for the gift. She said the landlord is a child of God.

Kamusy wrote:

"I got this from my wonderful nightbour and landlord.God bless them for meoooo."

Others share their gifts

Following in the footsteps of Kamusy, many people who responded to the poll equally shared what they received from their loved ones. Here are a few of them:

Paulette Fonderson said:

"I got the best Valentines gift ever, my daughter sent me a beautiful message. Thanking God for giving her a mother like me. Valentine's Day is not all about getting a gift but appreciating someone for their love and care."

Okeke Ogochukwu wrote:

"Am so happy Ooooh I got a roasted fish and wine from son chaiiii. May God bless him more and more for me. Amen and Amen."

Deinne Mercy Selere commented:

"I got a frame from a colleague and a pupil gave me coke. They made my day yesterday."

