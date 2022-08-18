Rabada takes five wickets as South Africa dismiss England for 165

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada took five wickets in England's first innings at Lord's. Photo: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada completed a five-wicket haul as England were dismissed for just 165 on the second day of the first Test at Lord's on Thursday.

Rabada, who had been doubtful for the opening match of the three-Test series, finished with figures of 5-52 in 19 overs -- the 12th time he has taken five wickets in an innings.

Only Ollie Pope, with 73, offered prolonged resistance among England's top order.

Rabada, 27, did the early damage in England's innings by removing openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley for single-figure scores on the rain-shortened opening day.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss on a green-tinged pitch and in overcast conditions that aided his four-man pace attack but his quicks backed up that call with a skilful display.

Express quick Anrich Nortje had followed up Rabada's initial good work by taking three wickets, including the prized scalp of in-form Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

England have won all four of their Tests under their new leadership pairing of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum after switching to a mode of all-out attack.

But the policy did not work against a quality four-man pace attack that has helped South Africa climb to the top of the World Test Championship table.

England resumed on 116-6 on Thursday, with Pope 61 not out.

Pope, who had reached a 69-ball fifty on the opening day, was quickly into his stride on Thursday, pulling the third ball of the day, from Rabada, for four.

But he should have been out three balls later for 67 when he edged Rabada straight to first slip, only for Sarel Erwee to floor a routine chance despite four juggled attempts to keep hold of the ball.

Stuart Broad, nought not out overnight, got off the mark when he edged Nortje over the head of wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne for four.

Rabada then got the wicket he deserved when Pope chopped on to a full-length ball for 73 to end a 102-ball innings, leaving England 134-7.

Rabada showed there was more to his game than sheer speed when he undid Broad (15) with a clever slower ball that the tailender lobbed to Elgar at point.

He ended the innings when he had last man James Anderson lbw for a duck to earn a place on the coveted honours board at Lord's.

