President Akufo-Addo will commission the Kumasi International Airport on May 10, 2024.

The airport, renamed Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport, is expected to fully operate in June of this year.

The airport has been renamed the Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport

Source: Getty Images

Akufo-Addo will be joined by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to commission the airport.

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, and other dignitaries will also attend.

Currently, the airport is undergoing equipment testing for domestic and international flights under the supervision of the Ghana Airport Company Limited.

The Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport is expected to process 800,000 passengers annually.

It would serve as a gateway to the country's northern and middle belt regions and meet the rising demand for air travel.

Once the new terminal is operational, contractors on the project will expand the runway and demolish outdated facilities.

According to the Transport Minister, the airport's progress has been satisfactory.

However, he said the country needed to ensure the facility's long-term maintenance to reap its full benefits.

He added that the airport was a significant socioeconomic development for the region and Ghana and would ease international travel for those in the country's middle and northern belts.

The Asantehene earlier commended the government for the project and stated that its completion would boost economic activities in the region.

Completing phase II of the project would increase the airport's passenger capacity to over a million.

It will add several facilities to the airport to ensure efficient air travel in the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh