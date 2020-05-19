Regent University courses, fees and application process

Higher education is vital for personal and career development. So, when looking for a tertiary institute, do not pick any institute for the sake of it. The better the school, the better the quality of education you’ll get. Regent University courses are among the best programs to enroll in. Applications are very competitive since these programs are globally acknowledged.

Regent University Ghana is one of the best places to invest in your future. Photo: @RegentGhana (modified by author)

This article provides insights into the courses offered at Regent University programs and the application and admission processes. It also explains the tuition and application fees at Regent University College of Science and Technology in Ghana.

Regent University courses and fees

Regent University College of Science and Technology is conveniently located in Accra, Ghana. It started in January 2005 with only 30 students and has grown into one of the most prominent universities in Ghana. Check out available Regent University courses and fees below:

Undergraduate courses

Accra is home to many good universities, and Regent is among the best. The following undergraduate courses are available for those who have completed their high school education:

School of Business and Leadership

BSc. Accounting with Information Systems

BSc. Banking and Finance

Bachelor of Business Administration (E-Commerce)

BSc. Economics with Computing

BSc. Management with Computing

Faculty of Arts and Sciences

BSc. Psychology and Human Development

Bachelor of Theology with Management

Faculty of Engineering, Computing & Allied Sciences

BSc. Computer Science

BSc. Information Systems Sciences

B.Eng. Applied Electronics and Systems Engineering with Options

Postgraduate courses

These Regent University postgraduate courses are available to students who have completed their undergraduate degrees:

MSc. Statistics

Master of Theology

MSc./MPhil. Energy And Sustainability Management

MSc. Law and Corporate Administration

Master of Divinity

MSc./MPhil. Energy And Sustainability Management

PhD Business Management

PhD Construction Management

PhD Computer Engineering

PhD Psychology

PhD Management Information Systems

PhD Marketing

What is the tuition for Regent University?

Fees vary depending on the school a student attends and whether the scholar is a Ghanaian or an international student. Regular students pay more than the weekend scholars. The Regent University tuition fee per program is as follows:

Regent University fees for Ghanaian students (freshers)

Regular school Weekend school School of Business and Leadership GHS 2,487.00 GHS 1,739.10 Faculty of Arts and Sciences GHS 2,487.00 GHS 1,739.10 Faculty of Engineering, Computing & Allied Sciences GHS 2,774.00 GHS 1,924.40

Regent University fees for Ghanaian students (continuing students)

Regular school Weekend school School of Business and Leadership GHS 2,245.00 GHS 1,497.10 Faculty of Arts and Sciences GHS 2,245.00 GHS 1,497.10 Faculty of Engineering, Computing & Allied Sciences GHS 2,245.00 GHS 1,695.60

Regent University fees for international students (freshers)

Regular school Weekend school School of Business and Leadership USD 1,130.00 USD 754.00 Faculty of Arts and Sciences USD 1,130.00 USD 754.00 Faculty of Engineering, Computing & Allied Sciences USD 1,340.00 USD 894.00

Regent University fees for international students (continuing students)

Regular school Weekend school School of Business and Leadership USD 1,130.00 USD 754.00 Faculty of Arts and Sciences USD 1,130.00 USD 754.00 Faculty of Engineering, Computing & Allied Sciences USD 1,340.00 USD 894.00

Service charges

Services/event Charges Graduation fees GHS 400.00 Re-sit examination fees GHS 100.00 Supplementary examination fees GHS 100.00 Unauthorized deferment fees per semester (Ghanaian/foreigners) GHS 300/$300 Replacement of student ID card GHS 20.00 Transcript GHS 60.00 Certified copies of certificates/transcript (per copy) GHS 2.00 Courier services Fees depend on destination Introductory Letters (Visa) GHS 60.00 Introductory Letter (Residence Permit) GHS 40.00 Introductory Letter (Passport) GHS 50.00 Attestation GHS 40.00 Other letters English Proficiency GHS 50.00 Other letters Recommendation GHS 40.00 Transfer Letters GHS 60.00 True Certified Copy GHS 10.00 Deferment/change of program-continuing students GHS 20.00 Deferment/change of program- freshers (Ghanaian/foreigners) GHS 40/$40

Regent University admission requirements

Below are the admission requirements for bachelor, diploma, postgraduate, distance, and mature applicants. These requirements should be met in addition to the other program-specific requirements.

WASSCE/SSSCE applicants should have credits in three core subjects (i.e., English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science)

WASSCE/SSSCE applicants should have credits in three elective subjects or equivalents relevant to the chosen program, with an aggregate of 24 or better (WASSCE: A1-C6/SSSCE A-D).

GBCE applicants should have passes in three compulsory subjects, including English Language, and passes in three elective subjects, including Business Mathematics.

GCE/IGCSE (Cambridge) applicants should have five credits at the GCE/IGCSE O' Level, including English Language and Mathematics (or its approved equivalent), plus passes in at least three subjects at the Advanced Level/Three Credits in the case of mature applicants. In addition, the applicant must fulfill the appropriate Faculty or Departmental requirements.

Matured applicants should be at least 25 years of age at the time of application. The applicant must also pass a Mature Students Entrance Examination, which comprises IT Appreciation, Mathematics, English Language, and a General Paper (including a Quantitative & Analytical Tools section)/a paper on the candidate's preferred area of study. The applicants should obtain at least 50% in all four subjects.

International Baccalaureate/Diploma applicants should have an average mark of 10/20 or its equivalent. They should also have been proficient in English for at least six months and use It as a second language.

Post-Diploma degree holders may be admitted to either level 200 or 300, depending on their abilities and preferences. You should submit an HND from an accredited polytechnic, a diploma from an accredited institution, or a professional certificate (e.g., ICA Ghana) level 2, Chartered Institute of Bankers, with at least three years post-qualification work experience, etc.

International students may be considered for admission if they hold qualifications equivalent to those mentioned above. However, they must show evidence of proficiency in English.

Applicants with International City and Guilds and Vocational Qualifications, Private Secretaryship, and Senior Stenographer Secretary are also acceptable. They may be placed in levels 100, 200, or 300, depending on the qualifications attained.

How do you apply to Regent University?

Send your application after ensuring you meet all the Regent University admission requirements. Below is a simple application guide for all prospective students:

Visit the Regent University website.

Click "Admissions."

Click "How to Apply."

Click on the link "Application Form. Download Here."

You will be redirected to the university's payment portal.

A screenshot of the Regent University payment form. Photo: regent.edu.gh

Follow the payment process to get your application form.

Fill out the form and submit it to the admission office of Regent University College of Science and Technology for further process.

You are required to attach two passport pictures to the form upon submission.

Follow the payment guidelines strictly.

After submitting your application, you will get either an acceptance or rejection letter.

The Regent University College of Science and Technology is located at No. 1 Regent University Avenue, MacCarty Hills – Accra, Ghana.

For further clarifications, call the admissions hotline number +233 2728 884 44 or email admissions@regent.edu.gh.

Regent University application fee

Ghanaians can obtain application forms for GHS 100.00 (undergraduates) and GHS 399.00 (graduates), while application forms for foreign applicants (undergraduates and graduates) cost USD 60.00. The table below explains the Regent University application fee:

Ghanaian students International students MTh/MDiv application forms GHS 399.00 USD 60.00 MSc application forms GHS 399.00 USD 60.00 MBA application forms GHS 399.00 USD 60.00 Undergraduate application forms GHS 100.00 USD 60.00

Undergraduates and postgraduates who delay preparing for graduation (after the general deadline) pay GHS 300.00 (Ghanaians) or USD 200.00 (non-Ghanaians) per semester and trimester, respectively.

Is Regent University a private school?

The Regent University College of Science and Technology is a private school founded in September 2003 in Ghana. It was accredited to operate as a tertiary institution in 2004 and started its lectures in January 2005 at Trinity Campus, Mataheko, with 30 pioneer students.

Where is Regent University located?

Regent University's location in Ghana is at McCarthy Hill, off the Mallam-Kasoa-Winneba Highway in Accra-Ghana.

Is Regent University legit?

The Regent University College of Science and Technology is a legitimate higher learning institute in Ghana.

Is Regent University Ghana accredited?

The Regent University College of Science and Technology received accreditation to operate as a tertiary institution in Ghana in 2004. Therefore, Ghana's National Accreditation Board (NAB) recognizes the university, and all Regent University programs are accredited.

What is the ranking of Regent University College of Science and Technology?

According to the edurank.org rankings, Regent University is number 37 out of 67 universities in Ghana, 467 of 1,104 in Africa, and 9,833 of 14,131 in the world.

What is Regent University Ghana admission deadline?

You can apply to Regent University College of Science and Technology at any time of the year. The school will respond with an acceptance or a rejection letter.

How much is the Regent University application fee?

Postgraduate students pay GHS 399.00 (Ghanaians) or USD 60.00 (non-Ghanaians), while Undergraduates pay GHS 100.00 (Ghanaians) or 60.00 (non-Ghanaians).

Are there Regent University scholarships for international students?

The Regent University College of Science and Technology is yet to announce scholarships for Ghanaian and international students.

Does Regent University have dorms?

You can call (+233) 26 683 9961 | (+233) 50 303 0999 or email info@regent.edu.gh to inquire about student dorms at Regent University Ghana.

Regent University courses, resources, and facilities are designed to better the lives of its students. The institute is committed to ensuring that students graduate with the essential skills and knowledge they require to navigate their careers.

