Another coup is brewing in Burkina Faso as reports indicate that gunshots have been heard near the presidential palace

Schools have been closed and residents are said to be hiding indoors and monitoring the news

Strategic national assets like the national broadcaster and the prime ministers residence have been taken over by the military

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghana’s neighbouring country to the north, Burkina Faso, is on the verge of another coup as gunshots have been heard near the presidential palace.

According to the BBC, the state broadcaster and the residence of the prime minster have been taken over by military.

“Eyewitnesses are reporting a heavy military presence around the city. Schools are closed and residents are staying indoors, waiting for updates on the latest news,” the BBC reported on Friday, September 30.

Burkina Faso remains a hot bed for military takeovers. Source: UGC/Getty Images, Oman FM.

Source: UGC

Earlier this week, the insecurity in the country was heightened after 11 soldiers were killed in a militant attack in the northern Soum province, with 50 civilians were reported missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Within the West African subregion, Burkina Faso remains hottest spot for coups. In January this year, the current leader, Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba, deposed President Roch Kaboré through a coup.

Kaboré was removed as democratically elected president for failing to stem the insecurity caused by Islamist militants.

“Now Lt Col Damiba seems to be suffering a similar fate,” says the BBC.

On Thursday hundreds of protesters took to the streets demanding his resignation and blaming him for growing insecurity.

Raging Coups In The West African Sub-region

A series of coups have occurred in West Africa over the past year Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau have been plagued by military takeovers.

This year, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Mali from the 15-member bloc.

ECOWAS and the African Union also imposed sanctions on Guinea and Mali after the coups.

Akufo-Addo Makes Changes For Enhanced National Security

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Nana Akufo-Addo has made key changes to Ghana's National Security setup in his bid to make it impenetrable.

He has promoted Edward Asomani from deputy National Security Coordinator to acting National Security Coordinator.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Friday, August 5, 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh