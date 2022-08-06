Nana Akufo-Addo has made key changes to the national security apparatus

The president has appointed Edward Asomani as the acting National Security Coordinator

Major General Francis Adu-Amanfoh is acting as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative

Nana Akufo-Addo has made key changes to Ghana's National Security setup as he promotes Edward Asomani from deputy National Security Coordinator to acting National Security Coordinator.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Mr Asomani's former boss, Major General Francis Adu-Amanfoh (rtd), who was the National Security Coordinator has been reassigned by the President to act as Special Advisor to the President for the Accra Initiative.

Mr Asomani (R) is acting National Security Coordinator. Source: UGC/ Daily Guide, Presidency.

Source: UGC

Adu-Amanfoh will be working out of the Office of the President.

"The Accra Initiative was launched in September 2017 by Ghana, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, and Côte d'Ivoire as a vehicle for enhanced security cooperation amongst the countries, in response to the growing threats of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa," the statement explained.

Akufo-Addo reshuffles NIB positions

Also, President Nana Akufo-Addo made changes to appointments to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

The President has appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe as Director-General of the NIB. He was then the Deputy Director-General of the NIB. His appointments takes effect from Monday, August 8, 2022.

Mr Quaicoe's confirmation is, however, subject to advice of the National Security Council in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mr Kwaku Domfeh, who was the Director General of the NIB, has been reassigned as Ambassador-designate to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

