The Minority in Parliament says it has picked intel of a potential insecurity situation should SIM cards be blocked

This comes as the clock tick-tocks towards the midnight September 30 deadline for the re-registration exercise

The Minority adds that President Akufo-Addo has been cautioned how the blockage of the SIM cards will plunge the country into chaos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Minority caucus has called on President Akufo-Addo to listen to wise counsel from his security capos and halt any attempt to block SIM cards in the country.

According to the opposition MPs, information available indicates that such an action will plunge the country into a terrible security situation.

L-R: President Akufo-Addo; sim card and Ghana card; Ahmed Ibrahim @opemsuo104.7

Source: Getty Images

This caution from the NDC MPs comes ahead of the midnight, September 30, deadline for the re-registration exercise, which will see numbers being deactivated.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, the First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the National Security Ministry had cautioned President Akufo-Addo that any attempt to deactivate SIM cards could plunge the country into chaos.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

National Security Warning Of Potential Instability Should SIM Cards Be Blocked Caused NCA To Reverse Punitive Measures - Ahmed Ibrahim

Throwing more light on that claim, he said that was why the National Communications Authority (NCA) reversed its earlier plans of rolling out punitive measures against defaulters.

“The two-day blockage of people’s SIM cards, the National Security Ministry had to go to the Presidency to talk to them that the country was about to be destabilized before the SIM cards were released. They will not go ahead to tell you this but that was the practical situation that happened. Ghanaians were furious and they nearly exploded,” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim, who is also the Member of Parliament for Banda, expressed shock at the insistence of the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to proceed with the deactivation despite the numerous cautions.

Millions Of Customers Risk Being Disconnected As SIM Card Re-Registration Exercise Ends Today

Millions of SIM cards of customers who have not been able to update their records with the Ghana Card are at risk of being disconnected after the close of the day today.

The Communications Ministry and regulatory body, NCA, have all hinted there will be no extension of the exercise, which began exactly a year ago.

NCA, Comms Ministry Slapped With Court Actions As Deadline Inches Closer

But experts have raised issues with that posturing, with some instituting legal action to injunct the sector ministry from proceeding with the blockage of the SIM cards.

Meanwhile, the National Identification Authority (NIA) says it will not be able to print all outstanding Ghana Cards, the sole document for verifying the chips.

SIM Card Registration Deadline Will Not Be Extended Again, Says Communications Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Communications Ministry had announced that there will not be another extension of the deadline for SIM card registration.

She said all SIM cards not linked to a subscriber’s biometric information on the Ghana Card would be deactivated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh