Emerging reports have confirmed that 15 persons were arrested in Katsina state on the eve of the 2023 elections

According to the police in the state, all 15 were suspected of plotting an invasion of election results

The suspects were arrested in possession of laptops and applications they were plotting to use and manipulate election results

The Katsina state police command says it has arrested 15 persons over a suspected plot to interfere with election results during the commencement of the general elections.

This development was revealed by the state police command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed that the arrest was made late at night on Friday, February 24.

The Katsina police command says the 15 suspects have been moved to the criminal investigation department (CID) for proper grilling. Photo: NPF HQ

According to Isah, the suspects were arrested for possessing laptops and applications alleged to belong to a popular politician in the state.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the suspects are being detained at the command's criminal investigation department (CID) for an extensive investigation.

Isah said:

“We arrested fifteen suspects with unspecified numbers of laptops and apps belonging to a political party.

"We have commenced investigation and we don’t want to jump the gun. We have already invited experts to conduct investigation on the items as we don’t want to jump the gun. We shall make public the outcome of the investigation.”

However, residents of Katsina have been advised to keep the peace and maintain normalcy while the election process is ongoing.

The police spokesperson disclosed that officers had been deployed to strategic and violent-prone areas to impede any imminent attack or anomaly.

He revealed that there are directives to restrict the movement of persons and vehicles across the state.

Security Operatives Arrest 2 LG Chairmen With Guns in Top Northern State

Meanwhile, operatives of a joint security force in Kano state have arrested the local government chairmen of Ungogo and Rimingado.

Abdullahi Ramat and Munir Dahiru were arrested for having pistols barely 48 hours before the 2023 elections.

Sources said the duo were leaving a team of thugs heading to attack Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party when they were arrested.

IGP Baba Orders Movement Restriction on Election Day

In another development, Police boss Usman Baba has given a new directive three days before the 2023 presidential election.

IGP Baba ordered a restriction of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways and other forms of transportation.

The order was given to ensure a safe, secure, and conducive environment for the 2023 elections.

