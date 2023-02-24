The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the closure of all land borders nationwide

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Immigration Service, Tony Akuneme, who made the announcement, said the borders would be closed for 24 hours

Akuneme said that the NIS comptroller general has directed all command comptrollers, especially those in the border states, to ensure strict enforcement of the directive

On Thursday, February 23, the Federal Government of Nigeria ordered the closure of all land borders before the 2023 general election.

The Cable reports that the order was announced by the spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Tony Akuneme.

Akuneme's announcement comes barely 24 hours before the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections taking place across all parts of the country.

The Federal Government says all land borders will be closed for 24 hours. Photo: The Punch

He said that following an order given by Isah Jere, the NIS comptroller-general, the border closure will last 24 hours on election day.

The closure will be effective from 12 am on Saturday to 12 am on Sunday.

His words:

“Accordingly, all command comptrollers, especially those in the border states, are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive."

The NIS order for all land border closure comes a few hours after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, directed the limitation of the circulation of vehicles across the country on election day.

According to the police boss, the limitation of movement - which exempts persons on essential duties - will be effective from midnight on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday, February 25.

Those on essential services are officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), electoral observers, media practitioners, persons responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters, among others.

