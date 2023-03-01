A beautiful lady dancing to a Nigerian song as a way to save herself from boredom has stirred massive reactions

With a shirt and jeans complemented by her simple hairstyle, the lady slowly rocked her waist with a bright smile

Nigerians in her comment section affirmed her beauty as many men jostled hard for her attention

A young Nigerian lady (@cindy_boo) with her natural hair made into two side puffs has made a video of her dance moves.

She combined the popular reverse TikTok dance with some trending Killimajaro moves. She captioned the video "bored" to suggest what influenced her decision to make the video.

People said the lady was naturally beautiful. Photo source: @cindy_boo

Lady's dance moves get attention

Many people in her comment section said that she is indeed beautiful. A man directly professed love to her.

Some in her comment section asked if she was conversant with the political situation in the country.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 24,000 likes.

Evnz said:

"Thank God I'm in love with u already."

She replied:

"Just dey play."

kettlecane asked:

"Nne are you from Anambra state?"

chishedy said:

"See as person pikin fine sha."

user9487463625231 said:

"Nothing you go tell me na you own this song."

Make the world said:

"Hi pretty,u are naturally beautiful can we be friends?"

Sarah said:

"If nor be yansh way I nor get waiting be dance way I nor fit do."

ifechukwukelvim said:

"Looking good dear every man dream."

De_Nation foundz said:

"Normally U fine no be lie."

Nwa Rock said:

"Lovely. I watched this more than five times."

