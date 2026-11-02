A memorial page was created in honour of Nigerian female Pastor Bolaji John on Saturday, October 31, 2026

Details surrounding the circumstances of her death were not immediately available following the announcement

Friends, family members, and church community members began sharing heartfelt tributes shortly after news broke

Nigerian female pastor Bolaji John has died, leaving behind a community of mourners who have described her as a woman of remarkable faith, warmth, and compassion.

Fans are struggling to come to terms with the heartbreaking news as the Christian community mourns the loss of Pastor Bolaji John. Image credit: AFP

Source: UGC

A memorial page was created in her honour on Saturday, October 31, 2026, on ForeverMissed's Memorial Gallery.

The precise circumstances of her passing were not immediately made public.

Tributes Pour in for Late Pastor Bolaji John

Those who knew her personally were among the first to speak publicly about her passing. Oluwakemi Balogun offered an early tribute, writing:

"Hmmmm. Pastor Bolaji John. A woman full of virtues. We love you, but God loves you more. And we still judge Him Faithful. I know the angels are rejoicing over your homecoming, but your absence will be deeply felt here on earth. Thank you for the lives you touched and the impact you made."

Samuel Precious, who referred to the late pastor as "a beautiful soul," penned one of the most moving remembrances.

"This pill is so hard to swallow. What a great loss to the body of Christ and what a beautiful gain to heaven. A woman filled with so much love, kindness and compassion. A beautiful soul who always wore a smile and was a blessing to countless lives. You were truly one of a kind. Pastor Bolaji John, you will forever be remembered, celebrated and honoured. You lived a life of impact, and your legacy will continue to speak through the many hearts you touched. Rest well, Pastor. You will never be forgotten."

Community remembers a mother and mentor

On Sunday, November 1, Olakunle Ajila added his voice to the growing chorus of tributes.

"We will miss you Pastor, you were a blessing to me and my family and we remain forever grateful. Rest in the bosom of our Lord," he wrote.

Temitope Areo reflected on how Pastor Bolaji John's role extended well beyond her pastoral duties, describing her as a guiding figure to many.

In her tribute, Areo wrote:

"You were not just a pastor; you were a mother, a mentor, and a blessing to many. Thank you for the seeds of faith you planted, the lives you impacted, and the love you shared so freely. Though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that your labour in God's vineyard was never in vain. We may have lost a precious soul here on earth, but heaven has gained an angel. Rest peacefully, my dear pastor. Your race is finished, your crown awaits, and your legacy will continue to speak for generations. You will be greatly missed, but never forgotten."

@ruthiekace wrote on X:

2026: Kwame Dzokoto and others who died

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Ghanaian media and entertainment figures who died in 2026, including Kwame Dzokoto, Beverly Afaglo and Bernice Offei.

Dzokoto collapsed during a live radio discussion in Tarkwa and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Footage from his last widely seen public appearance resurfaced after his death, recalling his rejection of rumours that he was critically ill or had died.

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Source: YEN.com.gh