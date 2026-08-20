Femi Jimoh, a former pastor of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has reportedly died years after his release from detention

Jimoh spent about nine years behind bars following allegations that he plotted to rob the church, a case that drew widespread public attention

His death has reignited debate on social media over the circumstances of his prolonged detention and his public statements after his release

Former Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) pastor Femi Jimoh has reportedly died, years after his release from a detention that lasted nearly nine years and became one of the most controversial cases in Nigerian church history.

Former MFM pastor Femi Jimoh reportedly dies after a nine-year detention and legal dispute with the church. Photo source: Sahara Reporters

Source: Facebook

Sahara Reporters reported the news on Thursday, 20 August 2026, citing Jimoh's passing without specifying the cause of death.

However, according to UK-based Nigerian blogger Maureen Badejo, Jimoh allegedly passed away from health problems linked to the prolonged legal and personal ordeal he endured following allegations that he was involved in a plot to rob the MFM church.

Femi Jimoh's years of detention

Jimoh, who once served as a prominent pastor within the MFM structure, was held for approximately nine years in connection with the alleged robbery plot.

The case drew significant public attention, particularly after his eventual release, when he gave a series of interviews in which he made pointed claims about his experience and the church's role in his detention.

Those interviews circulated widely online and sparked heated conversations about accountability within religious institutions.

MFM, on the other hand, rejected Jimoh's account and denied claims that the church or another pastor, Olukoya, had framed him or caused him to remain in prison.

In July 2016, a Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere acquitted and discharged Jimoh and two other defendants, Henry Aiyewero and Caleb Oloruntele, who had been charged with conspiracy to rob MFM.

The Instagram post announcing Femi Jimoh's demise is below:

Nigerians react to Femi Jimoh's death

News of Jimoh's passing quickly spread across social media, prompting an outpouring of responses from Nigerians who remembered his public interviews and the controversy surrounding his detention.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

Ajayi Yomi said:

"I watched all his interviews when he was released from prison, definitely all wat he said about MFM is true."

Ojo Prudence wrote:

"But why would the General overseer arrest him on a case of false allegations and forget him behind bars for 9 years, but y'all have the audacity to preach forgiveness between abusive marriages, forgive sexual predators in church settings and still preach forgiveness?"

Bolanle Sola Sholaja asked:

"What exactly were the offences he committed before he was detained, and why did MFM management keep silent without any further legal action against his opponent?"

Veteran Nigerian gospel singer passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Nigerian Yoruba gospel singer G.A. Idowu Aworinde, who passed away on August 10, 2026.

His music not only transcended his physical challenges but also resonated deeply within the hearts of many, prompting a wave of poignant tributes that reflect the profound connection he had with his audience.

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Source: YEN.com.gh