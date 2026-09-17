Nigerian streamer Peller mourned the death of his TikTok blogger, Hushbobby, who died just two days after undergoing surgery that Peller says he personally funded

Peller disclosed that he had paid ₦1.5 million to cover the cost of Hushbobby's surgery, a detail that added emotional weight to his tribute post

News of Hushbobby's death left many of Peller's followers and colleagues in shock, with tributes and messages of condolence pouring in online shortly after

Nigerian TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, is mourning the death of his blogger, Hushbobby, who died just two days after undergoing surgery that Peller says he personally funded.

Peller mourns the death of his TikTok blogger, Hushbobby, who died two days after surgery. Image credit: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller, born Habeeb Hamzat, is one of Nigeria's most followed livestreamers, known for his high-energy broadcasts, humorous commentary and a large team of content creators and bloggers who work around him.

He has built a reputation not just for his online fame but for stepping in to support people in his circle, a pattern that has repeatedly put him in the news over the past year.

Peller mourns blogger, discloses surgery cost

According to a post by Instagram blogger temilolasobola, Peller broke down while announcing that Hushbobby, one of his bloggers, had died shortly after undergoing surgery two days earlier.

Peller disclosed that he was the one who covered the cost of the surgery, saying he had paid ₦1.5 million toward the procedure.

News of Hushbobby's death has left many of Peller's followers and colleagues in sorrow, with tributes beginning to pour in online following the announcement.

Peller's emotional reaction to the death of one of his bloggers is below.

Peller warns woman over pregnancy claim

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Peller was recently at the centre of another controversy after a woman accused him of getting her pregnant and pressuring her to terminate the pregnancy.

In a video that circulated widely, the woman claimed she had sent Peller a doctor's report confirming her pregnancy but that his only response was pushing her to end it.

Peller denied the specifics of the claim and instead issued a sharp warning on his WhatsApp channel, extending it to a third party he referred to as a "babalawo," a remark that drew mixed reactions from social media users.

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Source: YEN.com.gh