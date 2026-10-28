The family of Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba, popularly known as MMA, announced his passing on October 21, 2026

Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba built a career as a journalist and radio presenter and served on the Gist Media Board

The family confirmed he died after a brief illness and said funeral arrangements would be shared in due course

Veteran Ghanaian journalist and radio presenter Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba, widely known by his initials MMA, passed away on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, following a brief illness.

Veteran journalist and radio presenter Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba dies as his family confirms the sad news. Image credit: MMA Analysis, UGC

Source: Facebook

His family broke the news through a formal statement, confirming the loss with words that spoke to the depth of their grief.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Father, Mr Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba (MMA), which occurred after a brief illness on 21/10/2026," the statement read.

Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba's career built in journalism

Amgbaduba carved out a name for himself across the media landscape through his work as a journalist and radio presenter.

Beyond his on-air presence, he also served as a member of the Gist Media Board, a role that underscored his investment in the broader media community.

The family did not disclose the nature of the illness that claimed his life, nor did they indicate whether he had been receiving medical care in the days leading up to his death.

No further details about the circumstances of his passing were shared in the announcement.

Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba's funeral arrangements

According to the family's statement, details regarding his funeral and final rites will be communicated at a later date.

Those who knew him personally, as well as colleagues from his years in broadcasting, are expected to pay tribute as the mourning period continues.

Amgbaduba is survived by family members who remembered him as a son, brother, uncle and father.

The veteran journalist's death has triggered mourning on social media.

YEN.com.gh extends its sincerest condolences to the Amgbaduba family and all who shared in his professional journey. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

The Facebook post by Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba's family announcing his death is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh