Actor Ras Nene was paid a surprise visit in Kumasi by YouTube sensation Wode Maya, and it was all joy when the pair met

Wode Maya brought along two Jamaican friends, and Ras Nene and his team decided to treat them to Asante culture, dressing them in rich kente and gold ornaments

The actor and his team happily danced the traditional Kete dance with the two Jamaicans, who were visibly elated

YouTube sensation Wode Maya surprised actor Ras Nene with a visit to his hometown of Kumasi. The meeting between the two was nothing short of pure joy, with both men expressing their happiness to finally meet in person.

Ras Nene (Left) dances with Wode Maya (Right) and Jamaican friends (Middle). Photo Source: +Plus1 TV

The visit was made even more exciting when Wode Maya brought along two Jamaican friends, who were eager to learn about Asante culture. Ras Nene and his team decided to treat them to a unique experience, dressing them in rich kente and gold ornaments.

The Jamaican visitors were visibly excited as they fully immersed themselves in the culture, dancing to the beats of the traditional Kete dance alongside Ras Nene and his team. The lively atmosphere was electric, and it was clear that everyone was enjoying themselves immensely.

Ras Nene, known for his outstanding acting skills, expressed his gratitude for the visit, stating that he was thrilled to meet Wode Maya and his friends.

Wode Maya, on the other hand, was equally delighted to meet Ras Nene, describing him as a talented actor and a great ambassador of Ghanaian comedy.

Wode Maya first introduced Ras Nene to YouTube; hence, the actor has a lot of respect for him.

Ras Nene And Wode Maya Win Hearts

Romeo Owusu Agyemang agyemang commented:

Nothing compares to this pure cultural love shown to the diasporas. They will never forget for the rest of their lives

Patrick Enchill wrote:

This is a nice experience @wodamaya gave to his friends. I personally wish the diaspora can have such an experience of real culture

daniel boamah commented:

Blessings to the entire crew of Doctor Likee

