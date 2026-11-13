Hwang Jang Lee passed away on November 12, 2026, at Gangnam St. Mary's Hospital in Seoul

The Korean martial arts star gained worldwide recognition through his roles in classic films alongside Jackie Chan

Jin-yong Kim, former chairman of the Hwang Jang-Lee World Martial Arts Federation, led tributes to the icon

Hwang Jang-Lee, one of the most feared and revered figures in martial arts cinema, died on 12 November 2026 at Gangnam St Mary's Hospital in Seoul at 81.

Hwang Jang-Lee, the legendary martial arts actor from Jackie Chan's Drunken Master film, dies at 81. Photo source: Eulver Tan Presto

Source: Facebook

The Korean actor and taekwando master built an international fanbase through decades of film work, most notably his appearances as a villain opposite Jackie Chan in the 1978 classics "Snake in the Eagle's Shadow" and "Drunken Master", where his blistering kicking technique made him one of the genre's most compelling antagonists.

Hwang Jang-Lee's legacy in martial arts

Jin-yong Kim, former chairman of the Hwang Jang-Lee World Martial Arts Federation (WFMA), announced the unfortunate news and paid tribute to the late star on social media on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Kim described Hwang as far more than a film performer, noting that he had dedicated his life to spreading the excellence of Korean taekwondo globally and fostering the exchange of Eastern and Western martial arts culture.

"His unparalleled kicks and intense performances, shown in numerous works including the films 'The Takeover' and 'The Executioner', will remain forever in the memories of world martial arts enthusiasts and martial artists," he wrote.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray for the deceased's soul to rest in peace."

The Facebook post announcing the demise of the legendary actor Hwang Jang-Lee is below:

Who was the late Hwang Jang-Lee?

The late Hwang Jang-Lee was born in 1994 and began his career as a Taekwondo instructor before entering the film industry in 1974 by starring in the movie, ‘The Return of the One-Armed Boxer’.

He subsequently advanced into the Hong Kong film industry, starring in Kung Fu projects such as ‘Secret Rivals’, ‘Snake in the Eagle’s Shadow’, and ‘Drunken Master’.

In the 1978 hit film ‘Drunken Master', which was a massive hit in Ghana in the 2000s, he played the villain Thunderleg, clashing with Wong Fei-hung, portrayed by Jackie Chan.

He gained widespread recognition among domestic and international martial arts film fans through his villainous roles backed by fast and disciplined kicks.

In South Korea, he directed and starred in ‘The Killer of Guangdong’ and also worked as the martial arts director for the drama ‘Hourglass’.

Reactions to Hwang Jang-Lee's passing

News of Hwang's death spread quickly across social media, drawing an outpouring of grief from martial arts fans around the world.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@nonbaryonic wrote:

"The greatest Kung-fu villain of all time, followed by Bolo Yeung. RIP."

@PreciousAwolow1 said:

"Rest in Peace. Chinese Kung Fu movies are nothing without you."

@UzomaAugustine4 commented:

"Isn't this Man Jackie Chan's master? Movie: Drunken master!"

Veteran actor Anthony Clark passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about actor and comedian Anthony Clark, who died at 62 after complications from pneumonia.

His former Yes, Dear co-star Mike O’Malley announced the news and paid tribute to their friendship.

O’Malley revealed that he and Clark spoke just three weeks before his death, sharing a laughter-filled conversation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh