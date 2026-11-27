The Global Fund confirmed the first global shipment of generic lenacapavir landed in Zambia, with Uganda next in line for deliveries

The twice-yearly injection proved nearly 100% effective in a landmark 2024 clinical trial involving thousands of young women in Uganda and South Africa

The rollout is unfolding amid deep concern over sweeping cuts to US foreign aid that could threaten decades of HIV progress across Africa

Uganda is set to receive its first supplies of a generic version of lenacapavir, a twice-yearly HIV prevention injection that proved nearly 100% effective in clinical trials, as African countries begin accessing the drug at a fraction of its original cost.

The Global Fund announced on Wednesday that the first global shipment of the generic drug had arrived in Zambia, with deliveries to Uganda expected within days.

The Global Fund confirmed the first global shipment of generic lenacapavir landed in Zambia, with Uganda next in line for deliveries. Credit: James Wakibia

Source: Getty Images

BBC reported that Zimbabwe is scheduled to receive supplies early next year, and South Africa, which carries the world's largest HIV-positive population of nearly eight million people, is among the countries that will follow.

Unlike daily HIV prevention pills, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), lenacapavir is administered just twice a year.

Health experts say this offers a significant advantage, as daily pill regimens can be difficult to maintain and carry social stigma in some communities.

The drug works by targeting the protective protein shell of HIV, disrupting the virus's capacity to replicate and establish infection in the body. In a 2024 clinical trial involving more than 5,000 adolescent girls and young women in Uganda and South Africa, not a single participant who received the injection contracted HIV.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended lenacapavir for HIV prevention in July 2025.

The generic version is expected to cost approximately $40 (£30) per person annually, a dramatic reduction from the roughly $28,000 annual price of the original version.

Africa's access to the drug expands

The Global Fund called the drug's arrival a "major breakthrough" in the global HIV response. "These deliveries mark an unprecedented acceleration and expansion in access to a highly effective, quality-assured generic HIV prevention medicine in low- and middle-income settings," the organisation said in a statement.

More than 189,000 people across 10 countries have already received their first injection. The Global Fund expects 24 countries to have received supplies by the end of this year, and, working with the US government, plans to reach at least three million people by the end of 2028. The drug is ultimately expected to be available in 120 low- and middle-income countries.

The expanded rollout is happening against a troubling backdrop. Sweeping cuts to US foreign aid under President Donald Trump's administration have raised alarm among health advocates, given that many African countries depend heavily on international funding to sustain both HIV prevention and treatment programmes.

Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for nearly two-thirds of all people living with HIV globally, with adolescent girls and young women disproportionately affected. Some 41 million people worldwide were living with HIV last year, while 570,000 died from HIV-related illnesses, according to the WHO. The United Nations has set a target of ending Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

Africa produces its first sickle cell treatment

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that for 18-year-old Mamadou Tahirou, growing up with sickle cell disease has meant a childhood defined by hospital visits, missed school days, and a body that looks closer to that of a 12-year-old due to the toll the illness has taken.

Bone pain, severe anaemia, crushing fatigue, and intense headaches are a constant presence in his life. Fits of pain sometimes strike while he is in class, forcing him to leave before lessons end.

His mother, Rabiatou Diallo, spoke about her son's condition with tears in her eyes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh