The Nigerian film industry received news of the passing of veteran Yoruba actress Dr Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi on Wednesday

Olatunde was the daughter of late Yoruba theatre legend Ishola Ogunsola, popularly known as Ishow Pepper

Close friend and colleague Wumi Olabimtan led tributes, with Faithia Williams and Regina Chukwu also reacting to the news

Dr Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, a veteran Yoruba actress and daughter of the celebrated late theatre icon Ishola Ogunsola, known widely as Ishow Pepper, has died.

Nollywood actress Olatunde Ogunsola-Oluyemi, daughter of Ishow Pepper, dies. Image credit: Prince FM

Source: Facebook

She passed away on Wednesday, though the circumstances surrounding her death have not been made public.

Her colleague and close friend Wumi Olabimtan broke the news through an emotional tribute posted on social media. Olatunde, whom Olabimtan affectionately called Mummy Iwa, was described as one of the most brilliant and gifted individuals she had ever had the privilege of knowing.

"Your final bow came far too soon, Egbon mi, Ore mi, alabaro mi. Today, I have to say goodbye to someone who held a massive piece of my heart. The most brilliant souls I've ever been blessed to love," Olabimtan wrote.

She went on to describe Olatunde's laughter as a sanctuary and spoke of her entirely pure heart, adding that the world's stage felt incomplete without her presence.

Olatunde's career in Yoruba Entertainment

Olatunde came from a household that helped define Yoruba theatre in Nigeria. Her father, Ishola Ogunsola, was a towering figure whose contributions to the industry remain deeply respected.

Her mother, Evangelist Iyabo Ogunsola, known in entertainment circles as Iya Efunsetan, is herself a seasoned actress with decades of experience in Nigerian film.

The family's legacy in Yoruba entertainment made Olatunde's passing feel especially significant to those who grew up watching and celebrating their work.

Nollywood stars pay their respects

The announcement from Olabimtan prompted an outpouring of grief from across the Nigerian film industry. Prominent Yoruba actresses Faithia Williams and Regina Chukwu were among the first to publicly mourn the loss.

Faithia Williams wrote, "May her soul rest in peace," while Regina Chukwu shared a brief but heartfelt message: "RIP."

Fans and other members of the industry also took to social media to offer condolences and pray for strength for Olatunde's bereaved family.

The Instagram post on Olatunde's death is below.

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s death, including the confirmation from the Actors Guild of Nigeria president and his family.

Duru had previously dismissed rumours that he was seriously ill after a viral video prompted concern from fans. Now, colleagues and admirers are sharing tributes to the actor and his lasting impact on Nigerian cinema.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh