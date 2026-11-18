Queen Hiba, 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful 1st Runner-Up, shared a cryptic post about having a child with an 'enemy' on Sunday, November 15, 2026

The media personality appeared to target YEA CEO Malik Basintale following her defeat in the NDC Savannah Regional Communications Officer race

Basintale allegedly backed her opponent, Dramani Bashiru Amantana, who went on to win the election

Queen Hiba, media personality and 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 1st Runner-Up, has taken a swipe at Youth Employment Agency (YEA) CEO Malik Basintale, her alleged baby daddy, following her defeat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Savannah Regional Communications Officer election.

Malik Basintale's alleged baby mama Queen Hiba slams him after her defeat in the NDC Savannah Region election. Photo source: Malik Basintale, Queen Hiba

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, Queen Hiba shared a pointed message on Facebook that quickly caught public attention.

"When I watched the movie married to an enemy, I thought it was a movie until I had a child with an ENEMY," she wrote.

The post, which has since been deleted, was widely understood as a direct reference to Basintale, who allegedly threw his support behind her opponent and eventual winner, Dramani Bashiru Amantana, during the NDC regional elections.

Basintale's alleged role in the NDC election

According to reports, Amantana emerged as the winner of the Savannah Region NDC Communications Officer race, the same position Queen Hiba had been contesting.

The YEA CEO's decision to campaign for Amantana, over the alleged mother of his child, appears to have struck a raw nerve with the former GMB runner-up, prompting her to air her grievances publicly before later pulling the post down.

The Facebook post of Malik Basintale's alleged baby mama throwing subtle jabs at him after the election loss is below:

Reactions to Queen Hiba's post

The post drew swift commentary from social media users, with opinions divided over whether the outburst was justified.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Seidu Issahaku Dawale said:

"He wasn't an enemy yesterday, but today because of the election, he is branded evil. Malik Basitaline must hear this."

Jake Ananawura said:

"Is she married to him? Have they been married before? They only had a child and nothing else. I want to believe she wasn't expecting Basintale to support her ahead of Amantana."

Kpemah Rafia said:

"Hmm, sister, Allah will bless you."

Malik Basintale receives honour from Sunyani Chief

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about YEA CEO Basintale’s traditional honour as Sunyani’s “Mmrateɛhene” (Youth Chief), bestowed in recognition of his commitment to youth development.

The ceremony comes amid rumours about his health that Basintale publicly dismissed, later returning to his office with a smile and a thumbs-up.

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Source: YEN.com.gh