Queen Hiba: Malik Basintale's Alleged Baby Mama Slams Him After NDC Savannah Region Election Loss
- Queen Hiba, 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful 1st Runner-Up, shared a cryptic post about having a child with an 'enemy' on Sunday, November 15, 2026
- The media personality appeared to target YEA CEO Malik Basintale following her defeat in the NDC Savannah Regional Communications Officer race
- Basintale allegedly backed her opponent, Dramani Bashiru Amantana, who went on to win the election
Queen Hiba, media personality and 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 1st Runner-Up, has taken a swipe at Youth Employment Agency (YEA) CEO Malik Basintale, her alleged baby daddy, following her defeat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Savannah Regional Communications Officer election.
On Sunday, November 15, 2026, Queen Hiba shared a pointed message on Facebook that quickly caught public attention.
"When I watched the movie married to an enemy, I thought it was a movie until I had a child with an ENEMY," she wrote.
Fresh tragedy strikes popular Ghanaian content creator weeks after his mother's death, details emerge
The post, which has since been deleted, was widely understood as a direct reference to Basintale, who allegedly threw his support behind her opponent and eventual winner, Dramani Bashiru Amantana, during the NDC regional elections.
Basintale's alleged role in the NDC election
According to reports, Amantana emerged as the winner of the Savannah Region NDC Communications Officer race, the same position Queen Hiba had been contesting.
The YEA CEO's decision to campaign for Amantana, over the alleged mother of his child, appears to have struck a raw nerve with the former GMB runner-up, prompting her to air her grievances publicly before later pulling the post down.
The Facebook post of Malik Basintale's alleged baby mama throwing subtle jabs at him after the election loss is below:
Reactions to Queen Hiba's post
The post drew swift commentary from social media users, with opinions divided over whether the outburst was justified.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Seidu Issahaku Dawale said:
"He wasn't an enemy yesterday, but today because of the election, he is branded evil. Malik Basitaline must hear this."
Jake Ananawura said:
"Is she married to him? Have they been married before? They only had a child and nothing else. I want to believe she wasn't expecting Basintale to support her ahead of Amantana."
Kpemah Rafia said:
"Hmm, sister, Allah will bless you."
Malik Basintale receives honour from Sunyani Chief
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about YEA CEO Basintale’s traditional honour as Sunyani’s “Mmrateɛhene” (Youth Chief), bestowed in recognition of his commitment to youth development.
The ceremony comes amid rumours about his health that Basintale publicly dismissed, later returning to his office with a smile and a thumbs-up.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh