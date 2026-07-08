Nigerian investigative journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo alleged that Peller's arrest for tinted windows was a deliberate setup orchestrated by the FBI to interrogate him over TikTok gifts

The streamer was reportedly asked to produce a two-year tax clearance as part of his bail conditions, which Dr Kemi says is where authorities plan to build their case against him

Peller was arrested by Nigerian police on or around July 4, 2026, with blogger Gistlover reporting on July 6 that he had spent two days in custody before being granted bail

Nigerian investigative journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo has made explosive claims linking popular streamer Peller to an FBI investigation, alleging his recent arrest was far from routine.

Popular Nigerian Streamer Peller reportedly under investigation by the FBI, according to Nigerian investigative journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo. Image credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

According to Dr Kemi, writing on her Facebook page on July 8, 2026, Nigeria's police financial unit had already completed an interview with Peller on behalf of an FBI attaché before the public arrest even took place. She alleged that officers deliberately used a tinted windows violation as a pretext to detain him, and that a physical altercation followed before he was taken into custody and subsequently released on bail.

Peller's arrest reportedly occurred around July 4, 2026, with blogger Gistlover breaking the news on Monday, July 6, noting that the Nigerian-based content creator had already spent two days behind bars before bail was secured.

Tax clearance demand raises questions

Dr Kemi zeroed in on one detail of his bail conditions that she finds particularly telling. Peller was reportedly required to produce a two-year tax clearance certificate as part of his release terms, a requirement she described as unusual and pointed.

"Did Peller even pay tax? This is where they are going to nail him," she wrote bluntly.

She also claimed the entire episode was partly staged to observe how Nigerian youth respond to and defend individuals accused of fraud.

"The post was a set up for 3 US journalists who are attached to the FBI," she wrote. "They wanted to see how Nigerian youth support fraud."

The journalist insisted Peller is cooperating with authorities even if he has not said so publicly, adding:

"He is cooperating but he won't tell you that."

Dr Kemi has previously raised concerns about the source of the lion gifts TikTok viewers send streamers, suggesting some of the funds flow from fraudsters operating abroad.

Fan reactions to Dr Kemi's Peller claims

Followers weighed in with a mix of scepticism and support after the post circulated online.

Seye Ogunrinola wrote:

"Dr Kemi Talks, you have said it several times that those lion 🦁 gifts are American stolen money sent through South African fraudsters. Anyways, Peller is not guilty until proven beyond a reasonable doubt"

Maluwa Maluwa said:

"What if the expose turned out to be real? All those who insulted her, what will be their response?"

Bishop Kcm added:

"I still don't know why people are still doubting @Dr Kemi."

The Facebook post of Dr Kemi Olunloyo's claims about Peller and the FBI is below.

Peller ties the knot to Jarvis

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that streamer Peller and fellow content creator, Jarvis, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

The duo's traditional marriage reportedly occurred on Sunday, June 21, 2026, sparking positive reactions online.

Source: YEN.com.gh