Denmark updated its visa policy to allow citizens from select African nations to apply for tourist visas without needing a host in the country

The move covers 12 African countries and marks a notable shift in how Denmark processes short-stay applications from the continent

African travellers hoping to visit Denmark for tourism can now follow a different application route under the new framework

Denmark has opened a new pathway for citizens of 12 African countries, allowing them to apply for short-stay tourist visas without the requirement of a Danish host or sponsor.

Under the revised framework, nationals from these selected nations can now submit applications for tourist visas independently, meaning they do not need a family member, friend, or organisation based in Denmark to back their applications.

Denmark names 12 African countries whose citizens can apply for its Tourist Visas without needing a host. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This marks a meaningful shift in the country's approach to short-stay visa processing for African travellers.

The 12 African countries on Denmark's list

The African countries whose citizens qualify under this arrangement are Algeria, Botswana, Cape Verde, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tunisia, and Zimbabwe.

Citizens from these nations can apply for a Schengen visa at a Danish diplomatic mission or visa application centre in their home country, provided they meet the standard requirements.

Denmark is a member of the Schengen Area, meaning a visa issued by Danish authorities is valid for travel across all 27 Schengen member states.

What applicants need to know

While the host requirement has been waived for these nationalities, applicants must still meet the full set of standard Schengen visa conditions.

These typically include a valid passport, proof of sufficient funds to cover the duration of the stay, travel insurance with a minimum coverage of 30,000 euros, confirmed accommodation bookings, and a return flight reservation.

Applicants must also demonstrate strong ties to their home country, such as stable employment or property ownership, to reassure authorities that they intend to return after their visit.

The standard Schengen short-stay visa allows for a maximum stay of 90 days within any 180-day period across all member countries.

The policy update reflects Denmark's interest in strengthening travel and people-to-people connections with specific African nations, many of which already maintain well-established bilateral ties with European countries.

For citizens of the listed countries, the change removes what has historically been one of the more cumbersome hurdles in the Schengen visa process.

Denmark names visa-free entry for 9 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Danish Immigration Service confirmed that citizens from nine visa-required countries were able to enter Denmark without a visa under a biometric passport exemption.

The exemption covered nations across Europe, Central Asia, and North Africa, which included Albania, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kosovo.

However, African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa remained on the visa-required list without any biometric passport exemption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh