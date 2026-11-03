Denmark released a list of 38 countries whose nationals can apply for tourist visas without needing a host or sponsor in Denmark

Citizens from several African countries are among those included on the list, opening up new travel possibilities

The announcement details specific requirements applicants must meet to qualify for the unsponsored tourist visa

Denmark has announced that citizens from 38 countries are now eligible to apply for a Schengen tourist visa without requiring a host or sponsor based in the country.

The update, shared by the Danish immigration authorities, outlines a streamlined pathway for travellers from qualifying nations who wish to visit Denmark for tourism purposes without needing a Danish resident to vouch for them.

Denmark lists 38 countries whose citizens can apply for its tourist visas without requiring a host. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Countries included on Denmark's list

The 38 countries whose nationals qualify for this visa route span multiple continents, including several African nations.

Applicants from these countries can submit their tourist visa applications independently, without a letter of invitation or a sponsor residing in Denmark.

To be eligible, applicants are generally expected to demonstrate sufficient financial means to cover their stay, provide proof of accommodation arrangements, show a confirmed return travel itinerary, and hold valid travel insurance for the duration of their visit.

What applicants must provide

While the removal of the host requirement simplifies the application process, prospective visitors are still expected to meet standard Schengen visa criteria.

This includes submitting a completed application form, a valid passport, recent passport-sized photographs, and documentation supporting the purpose and duration of the intended visit.

Applicants must also show strong ties to their home country, such as employment, property ownership, or family commitments, to demonstrate their intention to return after the visit.

Denmark's Schengen visa grants access not only to Denmark but also to other countries within the Schengen Area, making it an attractive option for travellers wishing to explore multiple European destinations on a single trip.

The announcement is particularly significant for travellers from African countries included on the list, as it reduces one of the common barriers to obtaining a European tourist visa.

Denmark names 12 visa-eligible African countries

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Denmark had updated its visa policy to allow citizens from select African nations to apply for tourist visas without needing a host in the country.

The move covered 12 African countries and marked a notable shift in how Denmark processed short-stay applications from the continent.

African travellers hoping to visit Denmark for tourism were then able to follow a different application route under the new framework.

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Source: YEN.com.gh