Qatar's government announced a new dress code policy targeting male visitors entering government buildings and official spaces

The directive specified two categories of clothing that men are barred from wearing inside these premises

Authorities linked the policy to efforts to maintain decorum and respect within public institutions

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Qatar has announced a formal dress code policy restricting what male visitors are permitted to wear inside government buildings across the country.

The Gulf state's authorities issued guidelines specifying that men must avoid wearing shorts and sleeveless shirts when entering any government facility.

Qatar lists two types of clothes men cannot wear in government buildings. Photo credit: Nazar Abbas Photography & Morsa Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The directive applies to all individuals visiting official premises, regardless of their nationality.

Qatar's dress code for government buildings

Officials framed the policy as a measure to uphold standards of decorum and cultural respect in public institutions.

The dress code rule targets two specific garments: shorts, which expose the legs, and sleeveless tops, which leave the arms and shoulders bare.

Men arriving at government offices in either item of clothing are expected to change or will be denied entry.

The announcement reflects Qatar's broader emphasis on modest dress in formal and official spaces, a standard that has historically applied in religious sites and certain public areas throughout the country.

Why Qatar Is enforcing the clothing rules

Qatar has in recent years introduced a series of guidelines around public conduct and appearance, particularly following the global spotlight brought by the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Authorities have consistently sought to balance the country's growing role as an international hub with the preservation of its cultural and Islamic values.

The dress code for government buildings follows a similar logic, with officials keen to ensure that the environment inside state institutions reflects the country's standards of professionalism and propriety.

Visitors are advised to wear long trousers and shirts with sleeves when planning to visit any official facility in the country.

The guidelines serve as a reminder to both residents and tourists that expectations around attire in Qatar extend beyond places of worship and into everyday civic spaces.

Qatar lists greeting rules for visitors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Qatar's government outlined specific greeting etiquette that all foreign visitors and residents were expected to observe.

The guidelines focused on how foreigners were required to approach senior citizens and women in the Gulf nation.

Qatar's rules reflected the country's broader cultural values around respect and social conduct.

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Source: YEN.com.gh