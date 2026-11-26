Qatar's Ministry of Interior published a detailed list of items travellers cannot carry in their hand luggage at Qatari airports

The list includes several food products that many passengers would never expect to find alongside sharp and dangerous objects

Authorities warned that any prohibited item found during screening will be confiscated immediately and never returned to its owner

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has caught many travellers off guard after publishing a comprehensive list of items banned from hand luggage at the country's airports, and certain everyday food products made the cut alongside the more predictable sharp objects.

Qatar lists types of food foreigners are banned from carrying in hand luggage. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The list, shared on the ministry's official portal, is broader than most passengers would anticipate. Among the more unexpected entries are meat and fish, which appear alongside paint as items restricted from carry-on baggage.

For travellers who had planned to bring homemade meals or food gifts aboard, the inclusion of these goods is likely to come as a surprise.

Foods and sharp items banned from cabin bags

Beyond food, the restrictions cover an extensive range of objects. Razor blades, knives of all kinds, cutlery, screwdrivers, wrenches, and scissors longer than 3 centimetres are all prohibited in the cabin. Lighters, spray body perfumes, measuring tapes, nail clippers, nail files, ropes, and cutting tools are also on the list.

Medical needles are included as well, though passengers travelling with them for medical purposes may carry them if they have the relevant supporting documentation.

Sporting equipment features prominently among the banned items. Sports rackets of all kinds, billiard and snooker equipment, climbing and skating poles, feathered darts, and arrows are all barred from hand luggage. Toys that resemble weapons, whether made from metal or plastic, are equally forbidden.

Qatar warns items will not be returned

Qatar's authorities have been unambiguous about the consequences. If a prohibited item is discovered during security screening, it will be confiscated on the spot, and passengers should not expect to have it returned under any circumstances.

Travellers passing through Qatari airports are strongly advised to go through the full list carefully before packing and to place any restricted items in their checked baggage to avoid losing them permanently at the security checkpoint.

Qatar lists greeting rules for visitors

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Qatar's government outlined specific greeting etiquette that all foreign visitors and residents were expected to observe.

The guidelines focused on how foreigners were required to approach senior citizens and women in the Gulf nation.

Qatar's rules reflected the country's broader cultural values around respect and social conduct.

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Source: YEN.com.gh