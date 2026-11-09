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Saudi Arabia Introduces 3-Month Residency Permit for Domestic Workers
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Saudi Arabia Introduces 3-Month Residency Permit for Domestic Workers

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports rolled out a new residency permit arrangement for domestic workers
  • The updated system allows employers to pay residency permit fees every quarter rather than longer periods upfront
  • The change operates through Musaned, the official platform dedicated to domestic labour recruitment in Saudi Arabia

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Saudi Arabia has announced a new residency permit arrangement that gives employers of domestic workers the option to issue or renew permits in shorter cycles, starting from three months.

Saudi Arabia domestic workers, Saudi Arabia domestic workers, quarterly residency fees, domestic worker permit renewal, Musaned platform
Saudi Arabia announces shorter residency permit for domestic workers. Photo credit: The Atlantic, Gazette.
Source: Getty Images

The General Directorate of Passports, which operates under the Saudi Ministry of Interior, confirmed the rollout in partnership with the Unified National Recruitment Platform, known as Musaned.

What the New Arrangement Covers

Domestic workers are the specific category of foreign nationals covered by the revised system. Rather than committing to a full year upfront, employers can now choose to pay residency fees on a quarterly basis. Charges are calculated strictly for the period selected, whether three months or any multiple of three months, giving employers greater flexibility in managing their costs.

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The Saudi government described the initiative as part of a wider digital transformation effort aimed at improving how both employers and domestic workers navigate the kingdom's residency processes.

Musaned's Role in the New System

Musaned already serves as the central platform for managing contracts and recruitment within the domestic labour sector in Saudi Arabia. Under the new arrangement, the platform's role has been extended to handle residency fee payments on the shorter renewal cycle.

According to an official statement, the update is designed to accommodate the varying needs of different groups that rely on domestic workers, including individual households and businesses. The government framed the change as a step towards greater procedural efficiency, in keeping with its ongoing reform agenda under Vision 2030.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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