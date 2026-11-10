The UAE announced a sweeping review of its work permit system, targeting 13 specific categories of foreign workers

The changes introduced new eligibility conditions that could affect how expatriates obtain and renew their work authorisation

Authorities outlined the categories subject to the updated requirements as part of a broader labour market reform effort

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The United Arab Emirates has announced a significant revision to its work permit framework for foreign nationals, identifying 13 categories of workers who will be subject to updated requirements under the new policy.

The move is part of the country's ongoing effort to regulate its labour market and ensure that the conditions under which expatriates are employed remain aligned with national workforce priorities.

UAE reviews its work permit requirements for foreign workers. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the new requirements cover

Under the revised framework, the UAE authorities outlined specific eligibility conditions that workers across the 13 affected categories must meet to obtain or renew their work permits.

The categories span a range of occupations and professional backgrounds, reflecting the breadth of the country's foreign workforce.

Officials indicated that the changes are aimed at bringing greater structure and transparency to the work permit process, while also ensuring that employers comply with updated standards when recruiting and retaining overseas talent.

Who is affected by the changes?

The 13 categories identified by the UAE cover a cross-section of roles within the country's labour market.

Workers falling under these classifications will need to satisfy the new criteria before their permits are processed or approved.

The UAE government has not indicated a blanket ban on any category but has instead imposed conditional requirements that must be fulfilled, signalling a more selective approach to managing inward labour migration.

Expatriate workers and their employers are advised to review the updated guidelines carefully to determine how the changes apply to their specific circumstances and to ensure full compliance ahead of any permit applications or renewals.

UAE announces benefits for foreign estate owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Abu Dhabi authorities had outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate.

The two-year residency permit was renewable and came with built-in flexibility for holders who might no longer meet the original criteria.

Foreign property owners holding the visa could sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age.

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Source: YEN.com.gh