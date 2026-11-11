Hong Kong's Immigration Department investigated 455 visa applications from foreign domestic employees suspected of job-hopping over three years ending October 2026

The special duties team flagged cases where domestic helpers switched employers without following the proper immigration procedures required under Hong Kong rules

Hong Kong has also tightened regulations around employment agencies that place foreign domestic helpers, introducing a new Code of Practice in May 2024

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Hong Kong's Immigration Department has revealed the scale of its crackdown on foreign domestic employees suspected of circumventing the city's work permit rules, disclosing that it investigated 455 visa applications over three years ending October 2026.

Hong Kong denies 455 foreign domestic helper visas, explains why

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The figures were released on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, as part of an official government response to a lawmaker's question about how authorities manage abuse of the foreign domestic helper scheme.

What job-hopping means under Hong Kong law

Under Hong Kong immigration rules, foreign domestic helpers must work solely for the employer listed on their approved work permit. Changing employers outside the sanctioned process constitutes a breach of their conditions of stay, commonly referred to as job-hopping.

The Immigration Department's special duties team is responsible for investigating such cases. Of the 455 applications reviewed, close to half were either refused or withdrawn, suggesting that a substantial number of the flagged cases were supported by sufficient evidence to justify denial. The department confirmed it does not maintain a breakdown of the figures by the nationality of applicants involved.

Hong Kong employment rules tightened alongside crackdown

Beyond the investigations into individual domestic helpers, Hong Kong has also moved to strengthen oversight of the employment agencies that recruit and place these workers. Employers in the city are permitted to use licensed agencies for this purpose.

A Code of Practice for Employment Agencies, introduced in May 2024, now requires agencies to clearly outline the services they offer and the fees they charge before any agreement is signed, giving both employers and workers greater clarity upfront. Agencies that violate the rules risk having their licences revoked or receiving formal warnings from the authorities.

Hong Kong is home to a large community of foreign domestic helpers, the majority of whom originate from the Philippines and Indonesia. The city's immigration framework sets strict conditions around the employment of these workers, and enforcement efforts such as the job-hopping investigations form part of the government's broader commitment to ensuring those conditions are upheld.

Hong Kong: Experts who can work for 14 days without visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hong Kong has expanded a scheme that allows foreign professionals to enter and work without standard employment visas.

The update covers 17 sectors and involves around 490 authorised organisations able to issue invitation letters.

A brand new sector has been added to the list for the first time since the programme was regularised in 2024.

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Source: YEN.com.gh