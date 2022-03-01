World Taekwondo confirmed that it has taken away Russian President, Vladimir Putin's honorary black belt

The international sporting governing body said it condemns the violent attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine

Reports also stated that Russia has been kicked out of qualifying for this year's football World Cup and there are possibilities of more bans

World Taekwondo has revoked Russian President, Vladimir Putin's honorary black belt in taekwondo.

This was a response to the ongoing Russian invasion of neighbouring country, Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: Getty Images

“World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of 'Peace is More Precious than Triumph' and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance.

“In this regard, World Taekwondo has decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Mr. Vladimir Putin in November 2013,” the international sports body said in an official statement.

Furthermore, in solidarity with the International Olympic Committee, no Russian or Belarusian national flags or anthems will be displayed or played at World Taekwondo events.

News24 also reported that Russia was kicked out of qualifying for this year's football World Cup, and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged federations to exclude athletes from Russia, as well as from its ally Belarus.

South African online users responded to the news on social media:

Mfanelo INdlondlo KaNdlovu replied:

“So this man doesn't even need these weapons, He can wipe us off Ka taekwondo as well. Tjooo "Eeeh Putin you're a beautiful man I love you".”

Nkosinati Zipho Mchunu said:

“Less important to his mission at hand, but we recognise their stance.”

Thabo Mabula shared:

“His country comes first, that honorary cannot protect his country. He can still have some in the future but not in his country. The value of his country is too important compared to that honorary.”

Amina Jabbar wrote:

“Aibo guys like he cares. Everyone keeps banning Russia and ordering sanctions but it's the people in Russia who have to suffer the consequences while Putin sleeps well same with Ukraine it's the people who are suffering they are now forced to fight in this invasion.”

Sir-Bernard Tshukudu reacted:

“They took a paper, not his martial art skills.”

Ronald Ronns commented:

“Desperation! It’s a skill! You can’t take it back. And he doesn’t need that skill anyway. He has weapons of mass destruction...had he wanted to destroy Ukraine he could have done it in less than a day. But he made it clear what he really wants.”

Finland sends weapons and ammunition to Ukraine to support their defence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported as the world continues to isolate and sanction Russia, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Monday, February 28 announced that the country will send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Defence minister Antti Kaikkonen said the shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons, and 70,000 food packages.

Reuters reports that Kaikkonen told a news conference after a government meeting that:

“The anti-tank weapons can be used to fight armoured vehicles.”

He also said Finland had decided it would supply Ukraine with helmets, bulletproof vests, and first aid equipment.

