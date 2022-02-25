Ghanaians are unhappy with Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin over his e-levy comments

According to the MP, the implementation of the tax would help Ghana, especially during the Russia-Ukraine world crisis

YEN.com.gh surfed around social media to gather the solid sentiments Ghanaians are sharing in response

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has been grilled by Ghanaians on social media for his comment regarding the implementation of e-levy in the Russia Ukraine crisis.

In a report earlier published by YEN.com.gh, the legislator expressed concerns over the possible effect of the crisis on Ghana’s economy.

According to the parliamentarian, the conflict is going to have an impact on import and export and also the performance of the cedi on the world market.

Picture of Hon Afenyo-Markin Photo credit: Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

What Ghanaians are saying

Following this comment, YEN.com.gh gathered some of the clapbacks the Deputy Majority leader got from Ghanaians online.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Mawulorm Gracefav complained of tiredness:

What E levey cannot do does not exist eei, I am tired kuraa of this thing, please our mental health too is important aarba!!

Queen Ama Priscy commented:

So E-levy has suddenly become the solution to past, present and future problems,..eii Oman Ghana! Massa, you guys are a big disappointment paa!..Very clueless

Orion Rabbles-Simpson indicated:

This is what happens when you have a lot of useless heads thinking and making decisions concerning your future.... Was there any e-levy when the former president, the late FLT. LT. J.J Rawlings evacuated Ghanaians from Nigeria? Or you guys have forgotten the "Ghana must go"

Gertrude Mercy Addico mentioned:

Please stop polluting the minds of people, remember Ghana as a country don't produce anything only buying and selling, how can you meet the needs of the nation if we can not do anything on our own!! even countries that are able to produce things on their own are not getting it easy, so just imagine Ghana without production...

Qwabena Arhin pointed out:

Eeeiii I shock saf, I dnt really know what to say mpoo. So these people too, Ghanains voted for them, o God what where we thinking kraaa. These people, eeeiiiiiii

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ghana Government Urges Ghanaians to Find Shelter Amid Rising Tensions

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged Ghanaians living in Ukraine to find shelter in their homes and government places to ensure their safety.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry expressed concerns over the security of Ghanaian students and other nationals amid rising tension in the European country.

This comes after Russia launched military attacks on neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

Source: YEN.com.gh