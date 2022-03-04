A fashion brand identified as Maison Kimhekim has left social media users buzzing over one of their latest designs

The luxury brand with over 180k followers unveiled a braided dress completely made from long, dark hair

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings over the eccentric design with some criticising the creation

Korean brand, Maison Kimhekim, recently made a dress out of several bundles of hair and it has gotten social media users buzzing with reactions.

A video was shared via their official Instagram page of over 180k followers which captured the making of the dress with braid detailing.

The black-haired dress was later showcased on a model and while it is artistic, it has left some internet users scratching their heads.

Social media users share thoughts

The brand was founded by Kiminte Kimhekim whose name is linked to an ancient royal family in Korea and it symbolises the era of golden kingdom.

Maison Kimhekim fuses streetwear with haute couture elements, inspired by his experience at one of the most iconic fashion houses, Balenciaga.

However, the hair dress has sparked mixed reactions.

linnettedelrosarioofficial:

"This is art, loving it"

victoria_blaha:

"Sry but looks like Ms. Chewbacca."

mona_alqam:

"It’s a beautiful design but it annoys me somehow."

bratleahgrace:

"Imagine if they just donated those hair to cancer patients!!‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

furreal75:

"Small fire like this ..,Pesin don burn. Can’t even light a smoke wearing it You go turn Firegirl."

the_radio._.demon._:

"I could see it more of an art piece then an actual wearable piece."

chinyereoyetunbi:

"Imagine getting it wet from the rain "

headbandzz:

"Braiding could’ve been done wayyy better "

kostyukmarina:

"A costume For a dystopian movie."

alexandra_loizou

"Interesting - I love the plaits placement to create the final look."

yummeyyang24:

"CREEPY!"

