Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez announced in a statement that their son passed away during childbirth on Monday, 18 April

The popular soccer player and his girlfriend had been expecting twins but revealed that only their daughter survived when Georgina gave birth

Soccer players and soccer teams from across the globe took to the Manchester United forward's timeline to comfort him after he shared the heartbreaking news

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez took to social media to announce sad news. In a joint statement, the lovebirds revealed that their son passed away during childbirth on Monday, 18 April.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s son passed away during childbirth. Image: @cristiano

Source: UGC

The celeb couple had been expecting twins, but only their baby girl survived during childbirth, according to the statement. The Manchester United forward and his boo shared that the birth of their young daughter "gives us strength to live this moment".

The South African reports that Georgina announced in October 2021 that she was pregnant with twins. Soccer teams and soccer stars from across the world joined thousands of people who sent their condolences to the couple via Twitter.

@Joshua_Ubeku wrote:

"Sad news. Cheer up, Champ."

@YemilensFrancis said:

"My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. So sorry."

@ManCity commented:

"Everyone at Manchester City sends our deepest condolences to you and Georgina."

@MarcusRashford wrote:

"Thoughts are with you and Georgina, brother. I’m so sorry."

@LFC said:

"All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family."

@NorwichCityFC commented:

"The thoughts of everyone at Norwich City are with you and your family, Cristiano."

@kennethdalglish wrote:

"Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your family for your unimaginable loss."

@juventusfcen wrote:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Georgina and the whole family during this time."

@ppineda2865 added:

"Cristiano and Georgina I am very sorry for what you are going through, that your dear little son has fallen asleep in death, we are praying for you, and we wish that our Heavenly Father Jehovah God gives you strength, wisdom, guidance, comfort and faith so that you can bear it."

Source: YEN.com.gh