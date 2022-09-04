Who is the skinniest person in the world? A list of the top 10

People criticise others by their body frame, and as a result, some people try to alter their physique due to unkind remarks made to them and bullying. Mankind has been making body alterations since time immemorial. Some people choose to be overweight while others become skinny obliviously or due to societal pressure. Medical conditions can also make one lose excessive body mass. But who is the skinniest person in the world?

Some renowned skinny people make a turnaround and regain their weight through help from doctors and specialists. A few cases are, however, considered too extreme, and despite the help provided, anorexic and skinny people fail to get to the ideal weight.

A good number struggle with their feeding habits, while others have negative reactions when put on medication or a different diet. Being body shamed to the point of being anorexic is depressing.

Who is the skinniest person in the world?

Even though there is a distinction between being slim, thin, and skinny, these words are sometimes used interchangeably to refer to people with little flesh or fat on their bodies. Here is a list of the top 10 skinniest people in the world.

1. Loana Spangenberg

The Romanian model weighs 38 kilograms and is one of the skinniest women in the world. Born in 1982, the 5’6” model has made headlines for the longest time due to her weight.

Her 20-inch waistline is not the only intriguing feature of Loana, as her physique has led curious souls on the internet to do photoshop experiments. Loana claims that her body is all-natural, with zero modifications, and she loves it that way.

2. Michele Koebke

Michele Koebke fancied being skinny, so she started having a corset throughout the day. Despite being warned that wearing a corset full-time may harm her organs, Michele never stopped.

As a result, the 24-year-old German woman weighs a few kilograms short of 40 kg, takes tiny meals multiple times daily, and has a 15 cm waistline.

3. Jeremy Gilitzer

Who is the skinniest man on earth? Jeremy Gilitzer. He, however, has not always been skinny. He was once a fine-looking model with a body to die for and looks that attracted female attention. Unfortunately, the former model started battling an eating disorder, which is how his six packs disappeared.

Jeremy has had different sizes throughout his life as he was chubby while in school before getting fit and is now anorexic at 30 Kilograms. He is getting help to regain his weight from a specialist.

4. Valeria Levitin

Valeria Levitin was once dubbed the thinnest lady in the world. Born in Russia in 1973, Valeria had a normal childhood until her life took a different turn after her dream of being a model led her to lose weight.

Valeria once weighed 64 kilograms while in school, but the bullying made her hate herself, leading her to transform her body to prove her bullies wrong. She was weighing 25 kilograms by the time of her death in 2013.

5. Elizabeth Velasquez

Who is the Skinniest Person in the world alive today? Elizabeth Velasquez takes the spot. As she is popularly known, Lizzie is a 33-year-old activist, YouTube content creator, and motivational speaker. Lizzie was born with a rare congenital disease that prevents her from collecting fat in her body.

As an adult, she weighs only 29 kilograms. Her experience with bullying through her childhood and teen years inspired her to be an anti-bullying activist. Lizzie is also an author, having written an autobiography and other books for kids.

6. Tom Staniford

Tom is one of the skinniest person ever. He is an English para-cyclist born on the 1st July 1989 (33 years as of 2022). The cyclist is one of the many people in the world suffering from MDP syndrome. His body cannot accumulate fat no matter how big the portions he takes.

7. Kristina Karyagina

Kristina Karyagina survives on fruits like bananas and apples. The anorexic woman from Russia cannot have a full meal and has accustomed her body to tiny pieces of food.

The 30-year-old changed her dieting pattern in high school. She ultimately refused to eat wholesome meals, which has made her lose weight at an abnormal rate. At 17 kg, 30-year-old Kristina has the average weight of a five-year-old.

8. Cathie Jung

Cathie Jung rocked tabloid headlines as the Corset queen during her prime. Her obsession with wearing a corset started during her wedding in 1959. This marked the beginning of a new world for Cathy, as she remained skinny throughout.

Cathie Jung remains one of the most notable skinny people in the world. At 85 years old, Cathie prides herself as one of the women with the tiniest waists in the world, weighing just 43 kilograms.

9. Natalya Zhultaeva

Natalya Zhultaeva stopped eating after experiencing a break-up with a man she loved. Her lack of eating altered her body because her protruding pelvic bones are easily noticeable. Her back became narrow, making the ribs stick out more.

Unlike many anorexics in this list, not everyone thinks that Natalya looks bizarre. On the contrary, some people have referred to her physique as sexy and aesthetically pleasing. She weighs a little over 25 kilograms.

10. Anne Ward

Anne Ward's enthusiasm for fashion may have made her a lightweight. The former American Next Top Model star surprised many by insisting that she wanted to be extremely skinny.

Her body mass was not different from other models, but her frame raised concern to some. She barely weighs 50 kilograms. Anne Ward has always been proud of her body size and encourages anorexic behaviour.

Who is the skinniest person in the world? Loana Spangenberg, Michele Korbke, and Jeremy Gilitzer are some of the people on the list. Skinny people deserve all the love they can get. However, being forced to be anorexic due to bullying, the fashion industry, poverty or other medical conditions can mess up someone’s self-esteem.

