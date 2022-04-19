Obidi Bouncer, a young man with the handle @PeterEddison_t says the famous Kojo Jones saved his father's life

According to the gentleman, the popular businessman paid medical bills and sponsored numerous travels his father had to undertake to get healed from kidney failure

Thousands of Ghanaians who were highly moved by the narration rushed into the comment section to pour out their thoughts

A young Ghanaian man known on Twitter as Obidi Bouncer with the handle @PeterEddison_t has raised many eyebrows after revealing how young Ghanaian businessman Kojo Jones saved his father's life.

According to @PeterEddison_t, Kojo Jones fully sponsored huge medical bills and many travels that his father had to undertake when his kidney was failing.

In his own words,

"Man paid my pop hospital bills when his kidney was failing, he’s been sponsoring most travels (even when I have issues at some airports)."

Photo of Obidi Bouncer on Twitter and Kojo Jones Photo credit: @PeterEddison_t; @kojojonesmensah

Source: Twitter

Obidi Bouncer went on to indicate that the kindhearted entrepreneur has also supported many young entrepreneurs including himself with funds to operate and wished him to live forever.

How Ghanaians have been reacting to the news

Several thousands of people could not withhold themselves from sharing their reactions. Below were some of their interesting comments:

@praise0548 replying to @PeterEddison_t and @kojojonesmensah said:

Wow God bless him. But then please talk to him so he can help me buy industrial sewing knitting machine wai

@Qweci_CynSiS indicated:

I wish to be like you one day. A handsome, kind gentleman. The world would be in a better place if it had more of you.

@Gh_hi5 mentioned:

Wow he is this kind, and everyone will appreciate it. I know it will probably get to my time.

