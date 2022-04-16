Some fans have urged actor and musician Lil Win to go for a DNA test to establish the paternity of his five sons

The advice comes after the actor shared family photos with his new wife and five children on his birthday Friday, April 15

Dhave_moore commented: ''Abeg do wild and check their DNA. We no want hear any stories later''

Lil Win marked clocking a new age Friday with a series of images that included the family photos.

Splashing stunning birthday photos

He first flooded his social media accounts with snaps of himself donning traditional and contemporary ensembles to mark the occasion.

The father of five sons subsequently posed with the boys and their mother in new frames.

The sizzling family images garnered reactions from personalities in the entertainment circles, and from some fans who urged him to perform a paternity test on his children.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Dhave_moore commented:

''Abeg do wild and check their DNA. We no want hear any stories later.''

Abenamilady said:

''Please is okay now we pray to God to give you more strength to take good care of them.''

Bonti2364 commented:

''Do DNA test, please.''

Crazy_broke_african said:

''Happy birthday, bro .''

Maguu_kvng commented:

''More blessings super.''

Official_bounce said:

''God Bless u n ur family really adores.''

Icebergzamani21 added:

''More Life and Energy ❤️.''

