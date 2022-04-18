The Satekla family has left many social media users in stitches with their new video which is going viral

Jidula was seen disrupting her mother's makeup session and used lipstick on herself despite warnings from her mum not to touch anything

Janam, seeing what Jidula had done to herself asked their mum to laugh at her for being 'stubborn'

A video showing Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa Satekla and her kids, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla spending time together has erupted laughter online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Jidula was seen interrupting her mother's makeup session at home.

Dr Satekla who was recording the video, was heard asking Jidula not to touch anything in the makeup kit.

The incessant warnings fell on deaf ears as Jidula reached into the bag and brought out what looked like lip gloss and said she was going to do "beautiful makeup".

Amid shouts of disapproval from the mother, Jidula went on to apply some of the lip gloss on her lips before realizing she was doing it the wrong way.

After applying the makeup, Jidula was heard asking for tissue to wipe off the mess she had created but her mother declined the request.

Dr Louisa Satekla was heard telling Jidula that she was going to go outside with the lipstick on her lips for all her friends to laugh at her.

L Janam Joachim Satekla who was also on the room, decided to be the first person to tease his ealder sister and was heard telling their mother to laugh.

"Mummy let's laugh" L Janam Joachim Satekla told the mother as both of them burst out into laughter.

