A video of the shocking moment a van driver spotted a snake clinging to his wing mirror has emerged

The clip shows the driver travelling at 70mph along with the M5 towards Staffordshire in the United Kingdom

A few people who have seen the rare footage of the serpent on the car mirror have shared their views on it

A video showing the incredible moment a van driver spotted a massive snake clinging to his wing mirror has surfaced on social media.

The driver, James, was travelling at 70mph along with the M5 towards Staffordshire in the United Kingdom, with his son Charlie Bristow, 25, in the passenger seat.

The Sun reports that Charlie leaned over James to film the grass snake slithering around the front bonnet and onto the right-wing mirror.

Photo of snake clinging to his wing mirror. Source: The Sun

Source: Twitter

In the clip, the serpent can be seen making treacherous moves to the side of the car before it slithers to the top of the wing mirror while continuously sticking out its tongue.

After realising it can't go any further, the snake then tries to curl around to get back to the bonnet.

Per the report, the reptile later fell from the car and tumbled onto the concrete motorway while the men in the van can be heard screaming: ''Oh no''.

The clip seen on the Twitter page of the news outlet gained quite some reactions. People who have seen the clip shared their views on it.

@RoofingRob84 indicated:

''Grass snake.''

@bluemark10 commented:

''Didn’t feel necessary to pull over for its safety.''

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh